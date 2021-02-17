Anacortes is special in property and location
First, about a special appurtenance: I read there’s a move by a private party to claim city property — The Tommy Thompson Train. If this attempt were to succeed, what are the specifics? To whom would it ultimately go, and where? Out of state? And to what end?
If such an attempt were to succeed, can it be presumed anyone (of course a current city resident) could claim any government property, say, the downtown arch? If a legacy property may be given away, better to have a vote of citizens first.
Second, this town’s location: The maritime opportunities speak for themselves, but in a competitive world we may need a special body formed of both private and government interests to protect, preserve and promote Anacortes’ special issues via a list of “what ifs.” An example of a current “what if:”
Ferry Service: The Joint Transportation Committee of the Washington Legislature’s December 2020 study about the feasibility of private ferry service from Anacortes to Sydney, B.C.
– Why the study? I assume to look for answers after a century of uncertainty – almost 100 years of a route apparently considered expendable, in chronic crisis and repeatedly saved at the 11th hour;
– The study’s takeaway: Private company ferry service is feasible. It found legitimate companies able to provide service, and that union jobs could probably be preserved by increasing Washington State Ferries sailings into the San Juans. it also said Bellingham could be a landing candidate — at the expense of Anacortes. And, Anacortes could develop a new, separate terminal.
Possible benefits to Anacortes:
– A private carrier might offer consistent and reliable service to Vancouver Island where almost 900,000 people live.
– If a new terminal were built here, could it be situated near town to attract tourists to visit, stay and conduct business?
– And about that special Anacortes appurtenance: Could the Tommy Thompson Train somehow have a presence at a new terminal area, as an added tourist destination?
These ferry changes, deemed feasible by the study, would be an enormous undertaking, with many practical issues and legitimate resistance, but if things stay the same, entering a second century of uncertainty, perhaps the WSF vessel assigned to this orphan run should be called the “MV Chopping Block.”
Lynn Schiveley
Anacortes
