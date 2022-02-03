Yes vote essential to students
Now, more than ever, the students in the Anacortes School District need the support of our community. The two replacement/renewal levies presented to the voters will guarantee the financial resources that continue to provide programs that support academic achievement through Advanced Placement and career and technical classes.
In addition, the Technology and Capital Improvements levy will help enhance the learning opportunities so essential in today’s world, as well as the capital improvements that routine maintenance of our facilities requires. As a retired A.P. teacher, the need to maintain the academic excellence of our schools is bolstered by the opportunity to offer these classes. They help to keep our high school in the top 3% of the best high schools in the state (according to U.S. News and World Report).
A rigorous academic curriculum, smaller class sizes, extracurricular programs and mental health counselors and nurses, along with our beautiful town, help to make our community a strong and desirable place to live. Please remember these replacement levies help to supplement what the state does not fully fund.
Your yes vote is essential to our students.
Lynnette Setmire
Anacortes
Community benefits from strong schools
My children are no longer in Anacortes. I moved here and stayed because of the strong schools and excellent education they received. Maybe I don’t now directly benefit from an excellent school district, but when I think about it, I do.
Need medical care? Want it close to home? People in the medical field look around with lots of choices before deciding where to live. Good schools make a difference.
Business people locate where their children can get a good education. Professional people have lots of choices. Good schools help with the decision to stay.
Retired and moved here because it’s beautiful? Need help with getting things done? Good schools help people decide to come here and stay.
All workers have lots of choices. A good education for their children is an important part in deciding to move here and stay.
The arguments that “I don’t have kids, let them make cuts, my taxes are too high, I’m too busy to bother voting, etc.” are not the issues.
Commit to the Anacortes community and schools. Vote yes on both levies.
Barbara Cooper
Anacortes
Vote no on the school levies
Isn’t it about time to put the brakes on the out of control school spending?
We had an tremendous increase in our property tax for that school bond issue a few years ago, which is over budget, wasteful and did not live up to the promises intended.
For example, the playing field at Smiley’s bottom, the decrease in some of the promised programs and the ultimate transfer of some of our most excellent teachers.
Now, this same group of powerful citizens is still pushing for more, despite the fact that we are in a pandemic, our wages have not increased, money is tight, and times are hard for most families and especially for senior citizens. Our pensions have not increased, and the cost of living is continually going up. Yes, it is time we put the brakes on school spending.
Lois Elber
Anacortes
Extracurricular activities depend on levy
Supporting Anacortes school levies supports our students’ development.
As a parent, active community member and local business owner, I am writing to show support for the renewal of the two school levies.
There is so much more that goes into the development of a child than just what they learn in class.
From arts to sports to clubs and computer literacy programs, these extracurricular activities are so important for the success of our children and their ability to contribute positively to the community in the future.
As a coach at the middle and high schools, I see the lessons that both tennis and basketball teach my student-athletes. Learning to problem-solve, react, control emotions, push through frustrations, be a teammate and more are all lessons that my students learn while playing sports.
With 20% of the district’s operating budget supported by local levies, extracurricular activities will no longer be able to be supported the levies are not renewed.
Please help secure the extracurricular activities for the students in our Anacortes community by saying yes to both Proposition 1 and Proposition 2.
Brad Moore
Anacortes
Schools are underfunded
Our schools are underfunded by our state government. We want quality education for all our children. One reason we chose to live in Anacortes was due to our school district and the educational opportunities it would provide our children.
In February, we have an opportunity to renew our commitment to our students by voting for the Educational Program and Operations Levy and a Replacement Technology and Capital Levy. The EPO allows our schools to provide our students with academic options such as advanced placement and highly capable programs, sports, art clubs and extracurricular activities along with career and technical education.
The Technology and Capital Levy will allow the district to maintain access to needed technology that has been so critical during the pandemic. We need to continue to invest in our buildings to improve and maintain their safety and longevity. Presently, our society relies on technology, and we need to prepare our children to succeed in the 21st century.
I encourage the citizens of Anacortes to continue supporting our students by voting yes for the EPO and the Technology and Capital Levy. You will be making a great investment into the future of our community.
Pardeep Brar
Anacortes
Vote yes with ASF
Since 1984, the Anacortes Schools Foundation has been supporting Anacortes students. ASF understands that state and federal funding for education does not even cover the basics. We know that our public schools are underfunded and without additional support, our students, and ultimately our community, will suffer greatly.
Renewing the two current levies will help retain smaller class sizes, keep Advanced Placement, special education, arts and vocational programs in place. Support of the levies also provides funding for technology needs, upkeep for buildings and safety systems, food services, sports, extracurricular activities, and so much more.
These are all vitally important in providing a well-rounded educational experience for our future generations. In addition, the combined rate for both levies, at $1.28 per $1,000 of assessed property value, is lower than the previously approved rates in 2018. If the last two years taught us anything, it is that we will need well-educated citizens to meet the challenges of the 21st century.
Please vote yes for Anacortes schools.
Marta McClintock
ASF Executive
Director
Funding schools helps community
There is nothing more critical to our community than investing in our students, which is why I’m voting yes on both levies on the current ballot. I hope you’ll join me.
Over the past few years, school districts have been tasked with navigating ever-changing needs at an unprecedented speed, and our district has been able to navigate those needs in large part because of our community’s support. We don’t know what the next challenges may be, but we do know that renewing the current levies means we can meet them proactively. Please join me in voting yes to continuing to support our students.
Vote yes so our students can continue to have advanced placement options, early learning programs, mental health resources, smaller class sizes, and adequate technology to support their learning needs. Vote yes so our students can have extracurricular options and continue to thrive both in and out of the classroom.
Your vote is critical to maintaining funding for our students to continue to thrive.
Diana Farnsworth
Anacortes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.