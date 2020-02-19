Join the discussion on housing
As a community, we share goals of providing more access to needed housing consistent with Comprehensive Plan guidelines and our desire to preserve the character, accessibility, affordability and attractiveness of our neighborhoods.
Based on recent Comprehensive Plan and Municipal Code revisions, a permit was issued allowing construction of a five-story apartment building behind Starbucks on 18th Street.
In response to significant public feedback opposing approval of more buildings of that scale in the R4 zone west (R4W) of Commercial Avenue, the City Council imposed a moratorium on approval of more five-story buildings in this zone in order to receive more public input and consider options for changes to the code.
A public meeting has been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, in the City Hall Council Chambers for an open public discussion about our preferences as a community. Please attend the meeting with your ideas. Or send letters to the council, Planning Commission and mayor with your thoughts.
Important issues to consider:
What should the height limit in this primarily single family neighborhood be? What should the criteria for bonus height be? Should there be design standards to mitigate the impact of taller buildings on the neighborhood? Can we ensure adequate parking and traffic flow for high density housing?
Is the current requirement for notification of property owners within 300 feet of proposed buildings requesting a “bonus height” adequate? Where in our town would taller buildings have the least negative impact on views and neighborhood ambiance and the overall feel of our city? What can be done to encourage needed increased housing density (townhomes, ADUs, cottage clusters, smaller multifamily buildings) close in to services and businesses that will have less negative impact on the character of our town? How can we ensure that some of the increased housing density is “affordable?”
I might propose the following ideas for discussion:
Limit the building height in R4W to three stories with a one-story bonus height allowed for affordable housing. Ensure adequate parking on site for multifamily housing. Increase the area of notification to at least 1,000 feet for projects requiring a variance or requesting a bonus height.
Please voice your concerns and be part of this important discussion.
Jeanne Olmsted
Anacortes
Keep Tommy Thompson train here
Trains and the railroad are an historic element of Anacortes. It was indeed key to our city’s founding.
Another unique part of our railroad history is the Tommy Thompson train and the previously unsuccessful multidecade effort by Tommy to permanently showcase the steam engine and passenger carriages in Anacortes. The train returned to Anacortes in 2012, but it is now in danger of leaving our fair city forever.
I would like to invite everyone who has a wonderful memory of Tommy’s train chugging around Anacortes to publicly share those stories and for those new to our community to imagine what it would be like to make a new memory riding on a piece of unique Anacortes history.
I am confident that the city, individuals and groups can keep the train, and Tommy Thompson’s dream can be achieved.
Please take a moment in the next few days to let the mayor and City Council know that you believe it is critical to retain the train in Anacortes and to help make Tommy Thompson’s dream of an operating Anacortes Railway come to life.
Steve Wilhoit
Anacortes
