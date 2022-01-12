Support school levies in February
I am writing in support of the two school levies, which are on the ballot for the upcoming Feb. 8 election.
These levies are not new; they simply replace the existing ones which were voted on and approved by the community in 2018.
Even better is that the combined estimated rate for these replacing levies comes in at a lower cost to taxpayers. As a parent of three students in the district, I want to ensure they get the best education, extracurricular activities, after-school programs, mental health resources and technology available.
If we leave it solely up to state funding without the help of these two levies, we will be selling our students short.
I am committed to better than “good enough” state funding and I hope you are too. If you have children, grandchildren or friends with students in the district or support quality education and a stronger community, vote “Yes” on Propositions 1 and 2.
Romany Kerr
Anacortes
Vote yes for schools
We all wish state funding were enough to provide our students and faculty with the resources needed to provide a world-class education, but that is not the case. If left to operate with only state funding, our district would not be able to offer many of the opportunities that make our schools so desirable.
The Education Programs and Operations levy augments direct academic, student support and extra-curricular expenses. This means additional faculty and favorable student-teacher ratios, additional counselors for both mental health and academic guidance, Advanced Placement and Career Technical Education opportunities, as well as the arts and athletic extra-curricular activities where our students find additional enrichment.
The Replacement Technology levy funds instructional and operational hardware, software, staffing to support advanced learning technologies, and improved safety systems. We all hope our kids are never again relegated to at-home learning, but the 2018 Tech levy provided funding that supplied every student in the district with a new Chromebook. While many other districts struggled to adapt to pandemic learning, ASD was able to transition quickly.
Strong and fully funded schools benefit the entire community, and I hope you’ll join me in voting “Yes” on both Prop 1 and 2.
Kelli Lang
Anacortes
Schools deserve
support
It’s time to renew our local Anacortes school levies with your vote due by Feb. 8. Both levy replacements appear on the ballot: Proposition 1 (Education Programs & Operations) and Proposition 2 (Technology & Capital). A yes vote on both is imperative to maintain the standard of education we are accustomed to in Anacortes. Note: These are not new taxes or a tax increase.
Our state designed a funding model for schools where they pay a portion of the cost but rely on the local community’s support via levies, as well.
So, what do the levy funds provide? The continuation of funds pays for a portion of our teachers, counselors and nurses. It provides for Career and Tech and Advanced Placement pathways, as well as half the cost of Special Education. Sports, activities, arts and clubs are also included.
Other highlights of this detailed plan include renewal of leased computers for students and staff. Necessary infrastructure needs will also be addressed such as a roof, a boiler and fire system upgrades.
Although our state funds “basic education,” the essential elements listed above provide the foundation for “the basics.” Please join me in voting Yes to Propositions 1 and 2.
Jeannette Papadakis
Anacortes
