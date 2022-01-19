Court decision sets dangerous precedent
The recent decision from the Supreme Court is setting a dangerous precedent.
It sets up courts to challenge any mandated vaccine. The Gates Foundation states that polio is but “one plane ride away,” which is why Trump and Biden ordered travel bans from countries where COVID-19 was raging.
Unfortunately, it had already entered.
If polio, smallpox and other infectious diseases are not contained, then we will be fighting not one but several pandemics. In theory, one may argue “my body, my choice,” but imagine watching a child in an iron lung struggling to breathe and left crippled for life.
What about the stress that these diseases put on our hospitals, health care workers and most of our economy? Who will have to pay for the millions in hospital bills? Why are people dying, not from COVID-19, but from being turned away because of overcrowded hospitals?
That space that an unvaccinated patient fills is denying care for those with heart attacks, organ failure and cancer patients who have to wait for an open bed. Perhaps there will come a time where critical care doctors will be forced to choose to treat only the vaccinated as they will have a better chance of survival. Perhaps then the unvaccinated will make a different choice.
Carol Deach
Anacortes
Navy’s
omissions
continue
Re: Navy releases monitoring report, 12/29/21
Unfortunately, the Navy’s December report on Growler jet noise is another whitewash.
Your article refers to U.S. Magistrate Justice J. Richard Creatura’s recent reprimand of the Navy for intentionally using only data that supports its predetermined conclusions in an Environmental Impact Statement and for dismissing data that contradicts those conclusions. This more recent jet noise report from the Navy commits the same errors.
This report uses elaborate calculations of noise level statistics averaged over time in order to conclude, on paper: Growler jet noise causes no damage.
The Navy thus summarily contradicts thousands of reports from the public, for years, of repeated and prolonged 100+ decibel flights overhead, from the San Juan Islands to Port Townsend and the Olympics, from Skagit to Whidbey and Camano, from Forks all the way to Methow.
Ever since the Growlers arrived in Oak Harbor, the public overwhelmingly has seen and heard things differently, and in the real world: Growler jet noise causes damage
The Navy repeatedly has chosen not only to ignore data that doesn’t serve their purposes; they also have chosen to ignore the public and common sense.
Mark Lundsten
Fidalgo Island
Support levies for Anacortes School District
We are proud to support the passage of both Proposition 1 and Proposition 2 as renewals to the existing Anacortes School District levies. This community partnership is critical to the long-term success and vitality of our schools and our community as a whole.
Local levies account for nearly 20% of the district’s operating budget, and without them, two important elements of our highly successful district would suffer: student-teacher ratios and extracurriculars.
The single largest allocation (by dollar amount) from our local levies pays for staffing above the state-mandated minimum. Lower student-teacher ratios benefit students of all abilities and backgrounds. When teachers can spend more time in one-on-one settings with students, the level of instruction, comprehension and overall performance increases dramatically.
The next largest allocation (by percentage) is spent on extracurriculars. This includes all athletics, creative and performing arts, as well as student clubs and organizations.
As coaches, we see first-hand the direct and positive impact athletics have on physical wellness, individual and group leadership development, and the incredibly important role athletics play in the social, emotional and mental health of our students. Please join us in voting “Yes” for our schools.
Pat Swapp
Anacortes
Support school levies
State and federal funding provides approximately 70% of the Anacortes School District’s operating expenses. What remains is made up, primarily, from levies.
Anacortes has a long history of generously supporting these initiatives because we recognize that, regardless of whether we have children in the district, strong and fully funded schools have a direct and positive effect on the entire community.
I personally do not have children in the district but am extremely motivated to support this renewal effort. We all benefit when our schools thrive. When a community has strong schools, it tends to experience less crime, less unemployment and more resiliency. When a community has strong schools, it tends to attract new community members who bring with them skills and strengths that result in a healthier and more diverse local economy.
We are fortunate to have district leaders and board directors who take fiscal responsibility and transparency very seriously. The funds generated through these levies are scrutinized and spent in a manner that ensures all students benefit from a full and rich learning experience in safe and secure schools. Please join me in voting “Yes” on both Proposition 1 and 2 to renew our school levies.
Amanda Hubik
Anacortes
Levy support makes good fiscal sense
It’s time for voters to renew their support for our schools and approve ongoing levies.
Yes votes are critical on Proposition 1 (educational programs and operations) and Proposition 2 (technology and capital improvements).
Levy funds make up about 20% of the district’s budget because the state doesn’t adequately fund education. Local property taxes have to make up the difference. Without levy funds, our schools would be in sad shape.
The district expects $42.6 million in property tax collections over the next four years if the levies pass, about 6% more than the expected collections over the last four years. Prices rise, and needs continue.
Taxpayers should expect to pay a little more for the levies than they pay now. How much depends on variables such as the amount of new construction, which boosts the total assessed valuation and spreads the tax burden.
The district expects the combined levy rate to be $1.28 per $1,000. While that’s down from four years ago, property values have increased. Property owners can make their own rough calculations on what they might pay going forward.
The bottom line, though, is simple. To maintain quality schools, we must approve both levies Feb. 8.
Jack Darnton
Anacortes
Vote yes on school levies
The unprecedented circumstances of the last two years have been difficult for all of us. As a father of two school-age children, I can tell you with certainty, our children have not escaped the era of COVID unscathed.
Parents and educators have done what they can to support our kids through these tough times. Now is our opportunity, as a community, to step up and do what we can.
In February, Anacortes voters will be given the opportunity to vote “Yes” and support our kids, our educators and our future. A “Yes” vote will serve to continue an existing tax levy that is already in place, the result allowing our educators to continue current high educational standards.
Without this levy, resources that our children need more now than ever will be removed at the worst possible time. This conscientious proposal aspires to keep tax rates slightly reduced from previously approved 2018 levels, while maintaining the high educational standards that we expect in our great town.
Nels Strandberg
Anacortes
Voting for the replacement levies
I am writing in proud support of Proposition 1 and Proposition 2 as renewal school levies which are on the ballot for the February election.
By the time 2023 school year ends, our family will have graduated six children in this school district. The great education and programs they were afforded have played a huge role in preparing for their future endeavors and successes.
Both Proposition 1 and 2 are renewal levies that are taking place of community-approved levies from 2018; these are not new and are not raising taxes. In fact, the combined rate is lower.
Proposition 1 is an Education Programs and Operations Levy, and Proposition 2 is a Replacement Technology and Capital Levy. By renewing, our students will continue to have the programs currently in place and safe environments to work within. State funding, alone, is not enough to support and provide the necessary resources for producing a great, well-rounded education. Community collaboration is vital.
As a parent volunteer within our community, I see the importance of these levies. Please join me in voting “Yes” on Proposition 1 and 2 so our district can continue to provide top-quality educational opportunities that our community is well-known for.
Patricia Bickley
Anacortes
