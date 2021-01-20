Nothing peaceful about protest at Capitol
Having spent a major part of my waking hours following the events of Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, I am unable to come to grips with the fact that Americans invaded our nation’s Capitol, destroying and stealing property, causing the deaths of other Americans and ignoring all attempts for a peaceful action by designated law enforcement personnel.
Questioned after the event, so many of the event participants said: “We were there for a peaceful protest.” Really? If you were dressing for a “peaceful protest” would your attire include: an armored vest, a helmet, weapons, restrictive ties, wrecking tools, etc? It seems that Americans are no longer able to add two plus two and get four.
While I have no happy thoughts regarding the event participants, I deplore and despise those who sat in their homes, watching events unfold on cell phones and TV and cheering the actions of the rioters.
These are the same people who threaten my family and friends by not observing COVID-19 restrictions.
Francis Orr
Anacortes
Navy tactical training should be denied in state parks
An estimated two million people from all over the world come to Deception Pass State Park each year to commune with nature and take in its breathtaking beauty. The idea of allowing Navy tactical exercises in this place of sanctuary for wildlife, flora, and humans is deeply disturbing.
It’s a bad, bad fit and sets a precedent that could be irreversible. Even State Parks and Recreation Commission chair Steve Milner has acknowledged that the Navy request does not align with the State Parks mission.
If approved, Navy SEAL trainees will storm ashore in combat gear with simulated weapons. Special-ops teams may be surreptitiously hiding inside parklands for up to 48 hours or scaling the park’s shoreline rock cliffs.
These are important tactical exercises, but they should be done somewhere else, not in Washington’s favorite outdoor playground.
Already, Growler noise levels disrupt the sense of peace and well-being in the park, shattering the calm, wiping out conversation. We do not need another military intrusion in this treasured reserve.
This has nothing to do with patriotism – we support our troops. It’s about common sense.
For the millions who use Deception Pass State Park, it is a place of peace and refuge, not a practice field for war
Mary Lynn Lyke
Anacortes
