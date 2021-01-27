Treat our park areas with respect
I think many of us who live in this area take for granted what we are truly blessed with. This is one of the most spectacular regions in our country. But we tend to drift off track a little.
I’ve read several good letters concerning the idea of allowing the Navy to use our local parks for tactical training and other exercise movements, and I have to say that I agree with those who think this is a bad idea.
It’s not just a bad idea, it is just one step closer to recreational spaces that are set aside for the enjoyment of individuals, families and groups becoming part of a “police state.”
Training is highly important, but branches of the military should not usurp property intended for use by civilians.
What kind of response would the military brass have if civilians wanted to use the base facilities, such as the PX, airstrip, theaters or gyms? I think we all know the answer to that one.
Another issue that has to do with the proper use and protocol of these recreational areas is the flagrant disrespect that dog owners exhibit by leaving their full “doggy bags” alongside the trails as if they are too entitled to “pack it in, pack it out.” This is a such a shameful act of public behavior that I find myself kind of appalled at having to mention it.
Who do you think is going to come along and clean up after you?
Thank you in advance.
Larry Collinge
Anacortes
