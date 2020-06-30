Tree trimming could mean disaster
Ouch! The Guemes Channel Trail was closed the beginning of June, for what signs at the entrances say was “approved tree trimming for the San Juan Passage Development.”
Approved by whom, one must ask while looking at more stand-alone trees, trees that have been topped, stumps from healthy appearing trees that have been felled. These are recipes for disaster according to best practices of tree management. Below the “trimming” are signs, some lying on the ground, saying “Native Growth Protection Area.” The irony is hard to miss.
Multiple city documents (Critical Area Ordinance, Shoreline Master Program, Tree Preservation Plan) are due for updates. One hopes these will signal a new commitment to stewardship of the environment, as well as enforceable consequences for damages such as those seen on the trail.
Kathleen Lorence-Flanagan
Anacortes
