Respect your neighbors
There were some illegal fireworks shot off in my neighborhood on the night of July 4th. I and some other people were not happy with that.
But the fact that they are illegal is not the issue; the fact that they are unsafe is. Whether skyrockets, for example – like the ones I saw and heard that night—are legal or illegal is irrelevant. They are not safe except when handled by pyrotechnicians putting on a scheduled public display. And they are certainly not safe when being shot off right in front of private residences.
We’re all neighbors here. Next July 4th, let’s all respect the rights of our fellow Anacortians and the boundaries they set.
In fact, let’s do that always.
Jim Ashley
Anacortes
Pro-trail means willingness to compromise
The heading on the letter to the editor states “Group is pro-trail, pro-environment” A more accurate lead in could have been “Group claims to be pro-trail and pro-environment.”
In the Evergreen Islands letter to the editor of June 23, Marlene Finley appears to claim that Evergreen Islands is pro-trail and specifically pro-Guemes Channel Trail. There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that they are far from that.
If they were, they would be willing to listen to and compromise for a public trail that goes along the waterfront in the old railroad bed while stabilizing the bank and improving the beach. They would be willing to listen to and compromise for a public trail that in some places would go into the wetland buffer around Ship Harbor.
This trail could follow an old road for a portion and go through an unrestored wetland buffer that could be dramatically improved as part of the trail project.
The actual story on trails is that public trails are loved by a wide cross-section of our community that includes people with limited mobility, elderly folks, families, and people who don’t have easy access to the shorelines and wetlands. Trails like the Tommy Thompson Parkway give the general public access to better fitness, an improved state of mind, provide a better understanding of the environment and so much more.
That is why I believe that we as a community need to work together to find ways to secure for the public an environmentally conscious waterfront trail with a similar feel of the Tommy Thompson Parkway that connects Washington Park to downtown Anacortes. Doing that is pro-trail, pro-environment, and pro-people.
Gary Robinson
Anacortes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.