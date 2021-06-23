Group is pro-trail, pro-environment
What is the story on trails?
Once again the question over the location of future multimodal trails is before Anacortes City Council as officials deliberate over the Critical Area Ordinance. For the record, Evergreen Islands, a local environmental organization working for over 40 years to protect the saltwater islands and their environs in Skagit County, is pro-trail and pro-environment.
Evergreen Islands heartily supports recreational trails that provide health and environmental benefits. We also support separate bicycle transportation corridors.
Evergreen Islands supports trails that avoid critical areas, sensitive shorelines, wildlife habitat and unstable slopes. Accordingly, it does not support a waterfront trail that would pose unacceptable environmental impacts and/or public safety risks. This includes shoreline trail locations requiring armoring and trails located below or directly on top of unstable slopes.
To protect shorelines, Evergreen Islands objects to the clearing of shoreline trees and vegetation for trail purposes. We object to trails constructed in wetlands and wetland buffers. We also object to a multimodal trail through Shannon Point biological preserve or along its shoreline.
It is possible to be pro-trail and pro-environment.
Marlene Finley, Evergreen Islands president
Anacortes
Water questions need answers
Yes, I will conserve water as requested. However, I wish someone would explain why both the refineries and irrigation districts require treated water.
Eva Beeks
Anacortes
