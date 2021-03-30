Construction would change feel of town
450 condos, townhomes, apartments etc on the MJB property is not everyone’s idea of the “right way to go,” per a city council member.
That will have a huge impact on our town.
Traffic, public works needs, public safety needs will all be maxed out. More importantly, the appeal of Anacortes will be forever changed.
These “higher amenity” developments chip away at our town’s core, not enhance it. Anacortes is rapidly becoming a wealthy white town. I would like someone to connect the dots on how these higher amenity condos will ease housing costs elsewhere in the city.
Speak up Anacortes before we become a Bellevue.
Franceene Nebuloni
Anacortes
