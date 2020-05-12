Small businesses deserve help
The restaurants and shops along both sides of Commercial Avenue are the heart and soul of our little town. I don’t know how many of them applied for or received the government forgivable small business loans designed to help small businesses keep their doors open.
But, we do know who got tens of millions from the small business program.
Many of them, in embarrassment, gave the money back when it became public. They included wealthy owners of upscale restaurant chains, owners of hotel and hospitality empires, as well as wealthy owners of their own private island off of Miami.
And, then there was the wealthy owners of the LA Lakers, a franchise worth over $3 billion dollars. I wonder who decided to give the small business money to the rich and famous? Maybe they wanted season tickets.
Robert Maxson
Anacortes
