Multipurpose facility the best choice for city
A meeting held last week at City Hall was composed of forward-thinking members of the Fidalgo Island community, which included the mayor, City Council members, Fidalgo pool commissioners, organizers for the Boys and Girls Club, the director of city Parks and Recreation and longtime Anacortes architect Marc Estvold.
They discussed the benefits inherent to the creation of a multifunctional recreation center on the site currently occupied by the Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center.
The feasibility of this opportunity has been made possible by a recent and generous donation of land from island residents Rick and Darla Deats.
I cannot think of a better gift to the residents of our small island community than to provide the opportunity for a multifunctional facility with a multitude of recreation activities for children and adults of all ages.
Thomas Conroy
Anacortes
Peat bog rehab could help climate
I have heard that the number one concern of young people, school age and older, is climate change. The young people of Anacortes may be able to do something positive about climate change utilizing a natural gift right here in town, at Smiley’s Bottom.
As I understand it, Smiley’s Bottom is a peat bog. Peat bogs are “carbon sinks”, meaning that they store great amounts of carbon in a process where carbon dioxide (CO2) is captured and removed from the atmosphere. CO2 is a big contributor to Earth’s climate problems.
Draining or degrading bogs in other ways destroys the ecosystem and the “sink” effect, which is so important to a healthy atmosphere. There are various ways to restore and rehab peat bog functions. Restoration efforts at Smiley’s could involve scientific methods employed by our school students. I imagine grants for such work may well be available and students could be doing the rehab work to help curb climate change right here.
For information that will take you further into research of this topic, search online for the words “National Geographic Society bog” and go from there.
Gene Derig
Anacortes
Community support made a local impact
We are thankful and pleased to announce that Anacortes Rotary’s fundraiser, All You Need is Love / Wings-N-Things, raised $52,100 for the School Mental Health therapy program.
This amount will cover 25% of the program’s cost over the next two years.
More than a number, this funding means that students at Anacortes Middle School and Anacortes and Cap Sante high schools will have access to assistance so that they can acquire the tools needed to address the variety of struggles that negatively affect their well-being.
Due to the increased need for mental-health support, Island Hospital has expanded the hours of the on-site therapist from two days per week to four and will now provide year-round therapy. This program only exists because of the fundraising efforts of our hard-working Rotarians, along with thoughtful community members. It is with gratitude that I applaud our Anacortes Rotarians and community.
Jeannette Papadakis
Island Hospital Foundation
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.