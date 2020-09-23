City should vote to keep train
I see that the Tommy Thompson may be removed, lock, (rolling) stock and barrel to an uncertain future in California.
The press offered a good series of reports on how this industrial art object may slip away. If it does go, and once it sinks in that this city property was trundled away, there will probably be questions of how and why.
The inquiry is apt to ask:
– Was the loss of this icon appropriate per the Anacortes Museum’s mission statement “to promote and inspire an understanding and an appreciation of the heritage of Fidalgo and Guemes islands,”
– The press reported that “staff” recommended the sale. Who exactly are they?
– Are actions transparent and neutral enough, or do they favor particular parties?
– Did this action jibe with the mission of groups directed/budgeted to promote tourism?
Since an iconic example of city heritage can be in jeopardy of being discarded as excess property, is any legacy object safe?
As a hypothetical, what if the family of artist Bill Mitchell decided they would like his art pried off and sold piece by piece? Extreme example, maybe? But is there boiler plate protection against administrative whim? Just wondering.
So prior to future schemes to dispose of other city icons, maybe town residents need a vote, or a new board with true power over administrative decisions. (Such as the “never again” Landmark Preservation Commission formed in New York City following the 1960s destruction of Pennsylvania Station).
A couple thoughts if the train stays here:
– I’ve read the potential California buyer knows and loves Anacortes, saying if the sale deal failed, he’d work to preserve the train up here. Maybe take his offer;
– Anacortes passed an expensive school bond, including STEM study support. What if STEM youngsters were taught/inspired by the story of the local mechanical engineer’s translation of a vision into design, fabrication and function (with the train becoming a STEM mascot)?
I don’t personally know anyone involved in this issue, but I once lived in California, and nobody or no thing should be asked to go there anymore.
It seems an ignominious fate for Anacortes’ jewel to chug its heart out on a broiling Sacramento plain.
Seems a shame.
Lynn Schively
Anacortes
Keep Tommy Thompson
train here
The City Council should vote to keep the Tommy Thompson train in Anacortes as a permanent part of our museum collection. If it is sold to a California buyer, this icon of Anacortes history will be lost to our community forever.
We owe it to Tommy and the generation of kids who grew up riding it to preserve this very special train, which Tommy built with his own hands and tools in his workshop here on Fidalgo Island. It’s a unique work of art and engineering that symbolizes the can-do spirit of our town.
Local volunteers, including the Museum Foundation, put considerable time and money into getting the train returned to Anacortes with the hope that it could eventually run here again. Local volunteers have the potential to eventually achieve the goal of building a place to display it and getting the train running again for all to enjoy, but all the time and money invested to date will be wasted if it is sold to an out-of-town purchaser.
Even if it takes a few more years to make this happen, keeping the train and getting it running again will be good for the city in the long run – a plus for both preserving Anacortes’ history and investing in our future.
It won’t cost the city anything to wait a little longer, but if the train is sold, the loss to our community will be substantial. Like Bill Mitchell’s murals, or the antique fire truck, or the Depot, this train is a special part of our history. It’s not a part of California history. Money from a sale will soon be gone, but the train is irreplaceable.
Even as a static display, Tommy’s train is something special. Running again, it will be a delight to a new generation of children and attract tourists, as well. Please give it a chance.
Cynthia Richardson
Anacortes
Commending peaceful
protests
I commend the young people peacefully protesting for Black lives, bringing our attention to those who have been marginalized, used and disposed of for more than 300 years in this country. Protesters were well informed, educating others about glaring inequities in history not taught in our public schools, politely responding, “All lives can’t matter, until Black lives matter.”
Protesters respectively wore masks. None of them carried exposed firearms.
Youths have an inherent ability to recognize unfairness. Seeing an unarmed Black man begging for his life while slowly suffocating for over eight minutes under the knee of a white police officer, while no one in authority intervenes, they act.
They ask questions. They research and remind us that Black WWII veterans, those who defended our life and liberty, were excluded from veteran benefits. They examine slavery, reconstruction, segregation, voter suppression, discrimination, lynching, Tulsa Massacre terror events — all disturbing parts of our past and current history.
White supremacists present the gravest and fastest growing terror threat to the U.S. according to DHS, FBI and other law enforcement agencies. We have more to do, learn from, account for, to protect and support our Black citizens.
Yes, this is the goal … to have all lives matter.
Micael Raphael
Anacortes
Keep dogs on leash on trails
I walk the ACFL trails daily with our 14-year-old mixed breed, who wears a brace on a back leg. We cover about three miles daily in the Little Cranberry to Heart Lake areas, and she is always leashed as she loves to chase critters of any size.
Our pup reacts badly to unleashed dogs charging toward her, which now, due to age and infirmity, is more dangerous to her than it might be to others.
I have had several frightening events with unleashed dogs rushing at us. Mine has only suffered a clipped ear so far, but the braced leg is a constant worry.
We shouldn’t have to endure these events. ACFL rules are posted clearly at every major entrance: leash and pick up after your dog.
If your dog needs to run, find an open area such as a dog park where you can see who else is there. Don’t subject other trail users to encountering your dog on a narrow trail.
Kelli Boardman
Anacortes
