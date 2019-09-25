Accept military’s mission, noise and all
While I sympathize with the residents of neighborhoods affected by jet noise from NAS Whidbey Island and the outlying practice field in Coupeville, I do not feel that yet another lawsuit against the Navy is an appropriate response.
All of us living in the area or moving to the area need to understand two things.
First, the mission of every military base in the country is singular: the protection and defense of our nation. Inherent in that mission at NAS Whidbey is the necessity for pilots to practice their landings in the same manner required for landing on an aircraft carrier. This is very noisy but essential for the safe accomplishment of the mission.
Second, military bases are rarely static. They often expand or change, which, in the case of jet bases, may increase noise.
Conversely, sometimes bases are eliminated altogether, which may lead to severe downturns in local economies and real estate markets.
Rather than using valuable dollars from our military budget to battle continuous lawsuits, we need to exercise our due diligence as prospective residents. Then, if we choose to live here, we need to understand and accept not only the conditions that exist at the time, but also the unpredictability that comes with living in areas affected by the operations of a military base.
Peggy Hilburn
Anacortes
