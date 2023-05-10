Have you ever stopped to wonder why it is that Safeway spends so much money on the trees that surround the parking lot at the grocery store? Or why McDonald’s spends so much to keep the trees and landscaping around their place looking good? Why do you suppose Anthony’s restaurant looks like it was placed in the middle of a garden or why the developers building the homes out at San Juan Passage spent a million dollars on trees and landscaping before they sold the first house?
There is something about trees that people really like without even thinking about it. Most people are unaware they have a response to trees, but they do. Whether we get a signal that tells us that this is a nice place with water, just look at the trees; whether we like the occasional birdsong or maybe we just like looking up a bit so we are not quite so fixated on our own humble footsteps. Whatever it is, we like trees and will pay a bit more when they surround our favorite spots because of that.
It can be harder to replace trees than to put them all in at once for some reason, and so the number of trees can diminish over the years, but this is something we really need to look after. Why? Among all the other good reasons for planting trees, trees are good for business.
