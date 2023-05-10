Dear Editor,

Have you ever stopped to wonder why it is that Safeway spends so much money on the trees that surround the parking lot at the grocery store?  Or why McDonald’s spends so much to keep the trees and landscaping around their place looking good?  Why do you suppose Anthony’s restaurant looks like it was placed in the middle of a garden or why the developers building the homes out at San Juan Passage spent a million dollars on trees and landscaping before they sold the first house?


Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.