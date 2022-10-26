In a discussion of the effects of various initiatives upon the public schools of Washington, it was brought out at one or two department meetings of the Washington Educational association at Bellingham last week, that but few people understood the disastrous effects that Initiative No. 64, the so-called Forty Mill Limit would have upon the public schools of Washington.
Although this measure has been turned down twice before in Washington by parents who feared the effects it would have upon the schools, the big real estate speculators and operators are spending thousands of dollars in a campaign to put this measure over. The catch phrase, “Vote for Initiative 64 and reduce your taxes” which is being broadcast throughout the state on huge billboards might just as well read, “Vote for Initiative No. 64 and wreck your schools,” as that is the effect it will have according to statisticians who have now had a chance to study the proposal of those who are holding lands for speculation.
Oct. 29, 1942
Monday, November 9, will mark the introduction of gasoline rationing in Skagit County, according to announcement of the county rationing boards, which met in Mount Vernon last week.
All motorists in Skagit County will be asked to register at their nearest school houses for rationing books, as was done when sugar rationing was initiated. The rationing books will be issued approximately twelve days prior to the start of rationing and in the meantime volunteers in each community will be asked to donate their time to perform the huge amount of clerical work necessary to get the applications sorted.
Oct. 23, 1952
The city employees union has signed a new working agreement with the City of Anacortes, it was announced today by Mayor Joe Hagan.
Containing few significant changes, the contract provided that wages as covered in the present budget shall not be reduced. The same as currently in effect, wages of union members range from $1.61 1/2 per hour to $1.77 1/2.
Oct. 26, 1962
Anacortes students will be sent to their homes in case of enemy attack if adequate warning time is received, Dr. Jack Frisk announced.
School buses are being kept in top running order with gas tanks filled to prevent delay in case of emergency, the superintendent stated.
Parents, understandably concerned about their children’s welfare, could cause the greatest hazard to safe evacuation. A traffic jam at the school would seriously delay buses, timed to a split-second schedule in order to return all students to their homes in outlying areas.
Oct. 26, 1972
August and September are peak months for the Washington Ferry System running out of the Ship’s Harbor Terminal in Anacortes but the latest figures released by the ferry office shows that traffic this summer was on the decline.
The reduction in traffic occurred on the international run between Anacortes and Sidney, B.C. where the service was cut to two round trips on the summer schedule instead of the three in effect in the summer of 1971.
Oct. 27, 1982
Island Hospital Commissioners will discuss options for hospital expansion during a rare evening meeting next Wednesday, Nov. 3.
The study session, scheduled at 7 p.m., will be the first step taken on possible improvements to the 20-year-old building since voters rejected bond issues in November 1981 and last March.
