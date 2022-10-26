Looking Back – Oct. 27, 1982
Oct. 27, 1982 – Kelly Hastings hangs one of the 15 stained glass birds at Island View.

Oct. 27, 1932

In a discussion of the effects of various initiatives upon the public schools of Washington, it was brought out at one or two department meetings of the Washington Educational association at Bellingham last week, that but few people understood the disastrous effects that Initiative No. 64, the so-called Forty Mill Limit would have upon the public schools of Washington.

