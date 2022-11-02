Nov. 3, 1932
Taxpayers, can we afford to create another tax-levying and tax-collecting body when we are now vitally interested in reducing not increasing taxes?
This Act gives the commissioners, if elected, power to levy a two mill tax upon all the property in the county and to continue to have a right to levy an additional millage to take care of the interest and sinking fund upon all General Indebtedness Bonds.
Nov. 5, 1942
Last minute changes in the new gasoline rationing program were made last Friday to have the time of the registrations held over a three-day period, instead of only one day as originally scheduled. The new dates for gasoline rationing are next Thursday, Friday and Saturday, November 12, 13 and 14 and registrations can be made at the various grade schools.
Oct. 30, 1952
Blood donors in the November 17 blood bank drawing at the Eagles Hall will have a choice of three recipients for their blood, chairman Mrs. Sam Surrett said today.
While the blood drawing is basically scheduled to obtain blood for the Armed Forces, arrangements have been made by the Red Cross community blood pool, or for replacement of blood received by relatives or friends.
Nov. 2, 1962
Anacortes will receive a federal grant totaling $220,000 for improvements to the city’s water lines, according to an announcement made by Senators Warren Magnuson and Henry Jackson yesterday afternoon.
Application for matching funds for the $440,000 project was made by the city council Oct. 19. A contract for engineering services for the project will be awarded to Stevens and Thompson, consulting engineering firm in Seattle.
Nov. 2, 1972
No clear cut decision was forthcoming on community use of school district buildings at the Monday session of the Anacortes School Board, but many issues on the subject were aired before a joint city and school board committee was established to investigate a joint 12 month recreation program using school facilities.
Presently there are too many keys to the buildings out in the community superintendent Walter Brodniak advised the board, and it is causing many problems. He stated, “We want the buildings used by the public when not in use by the schools, but we must insure that the facilities and equipment are protected at all times.”
Business Manager Don Carlson advised that the problem times are weekends as most buildings in the district have personnel in them during week day evening hours.
Nov. 3, 1982
On a motion by councilwoman Helen Smith, the Anacortes City Council Monday night dismissed as “inappropriate” a resolution calling for a freeze on nuclear arms.
In her motion to dismiss the freeze proposal, Smith said she doubts the expertise exists locally to decide such international issues.
Smith said she could find “no consensus” among community members, or her own family, about the proposal. It calls on Soviet and United States leaders to negotiate an immediate, verifiable freeze on the testing and deployment of nuclear weapons.
