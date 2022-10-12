“Anacortes schools will lose $20,000 in cash if the “40 Mill Limit bill” known as Initiative No. 64 passes in November!” declared County superintendent Frank M. Brock before the Skagit County Educational Association last night in the Burlington High School. “Not only will this bill cripple the single districts similar to Anacortes, but it would wreck the Union High Schools of the state,” continued Mr. Brock. An explanation of the bill and its disastrous effects upon the public schools of Washington followed. That people should at least be informed as to the bad effects of this bill before voting upon same seemed to be the opinion of the group.
Oct. 15, 1942
“Get in your First Aid class right away,” is the advice given to those interested in Red Cross First Aid instructions by Sybil Hinchliffe, first aid chairman.
Four classes — two for standard first aid and two in advanced — will be started next week. No classes will be held after Christmas, according to present plans. Each class enrollment is limited to twenty-five.
Oct. 9, 1952
Anacortes still led the county today in the number of registered voters with 4,387 almost, 1,000 ahead of its nearest competitor, Mount Vernon, which listed 3,597 persons eligible to go to the polls.
Mount Vernon, however, picked up an additional 199 voters since the primary election as compared with 169 new registrants in Anacortes.
Meanwhile Anacortes City Clerk Paul Flint warned voters today that a new change in precinct locations would be in effect for the general elections November 4.
Oct. 12, 1962
Port of Anacortes commissioners last night awarded a $13,000 contract to L.A. Hendricks of Mount Vernon for construction of a rip-rap sea wall at Cap Sante Boat Haven.
Hendricks said he plans to begin the project next week. His contract species completion within 45 days from the starting date.
Anacortes is one of eight port districts in Washington county areas which have been declared eligible to receive special federal financial assistance under the Public Works Acceleration Act, according to a letter from the Washington Public Ports Association read at last night’s port board meeting. Other port districts included are Bellingham, Chelan, Friday Harbor, Kittitas, Orcas, Peninsula and Willipa Harbor.
Oct. 12, 1972
Anacortes school directors wrestled with the problem of how to open up school facilities to the community on non-school nights and weekends and still ensure security. The discussion occurred Monday night at the regularly scheduled meeting of the board.
The problem seems to be that there are no custodians on duty off-hours and the cost of hiring custodians for extra evening must be borne by groups using the facilities. This has proved prohibitive to some groups. The end result of this situation, which has existed for years, is that there were many keys floating throughout the community with unsanctioned activity occurring.
Oct. 13, 1982
The Anacortes branch of Skagit Citizens for Nuclear Disarmament will soon ask the Anacortes city council to approve a resolution calling for a freeze on further deployment of nuclear weapons, Rochelle Wallace, SCND member, said following the group’s Candidate’s Night on Disarmament Saturday night. Skagit County and the town of La Conner have already passed nuclear freeze resolutions.
“It is an issue whose time has come,” Susan Gardner, fellow SCND member, said. “This is an issue this community is very committed to.”
The group, only officially organized since June, has been working that long to bring top Washington state political candidates to Skagit County to explain their positions on nuclear disarmament. Saturday night, the effort paid off.
