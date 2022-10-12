Oct. 13, 1932

“Anacortes schools will lose $20,000 in cash if the “40 Mill Limit bill” known as Initiative No. 64 passes in November!” declared County superintendent Frank M. Brock before the Skagit County Educational Association last night in the Burlington High School. “Not only will this bill cripple the single districts similar to Anacortes, but it would wreck the Union High Schools of the state,” continued Mr. Brock. An explanation of the bill and its disastrous effects upon the public schools of Washington followed. That people should at least be informed as to the bad effects of this bill before voting upon same seemed to be the opinion of the group.

