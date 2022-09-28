Looking Back – Sept. 28, 1972
Buy Now

Sept. 28, 1972: GOING UP – A new distillation tower, part of the expansion at Northwest Petrochemical Corporation on March Point, was raised in place on Wednesday of last week with the aid of a crane. The new expansion will be used to upgrade products that Northwest processes.

Sept. 29, 1932

Parcel Post rates will jump Saturday, October 1, on all parcels outside of the local zone. The new rate in the first and second zones will be eight cents, instead of seven cents as previous with 1.1 cents for each additional pound. Third zone, nine cents for the first pound or fraction thereof, and two cents for each additional pound or fraction, and 3.5 cents for each additional pound or fraction. Fifth zone, 11 cents, first pound, and 5.3 cents additional for every pound or fraction thereof; sixth zone, 12 cents for first pound or fraction, and seven cents for each additional pound or fraction; seventh zone, 14 cents a pound for first pound and nine cents for additional pounds.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.