Sept. 28, 1972: GOING UP – A new distillation tower, part of the expansion at Northwest Petrochemical Corporation on March Point, was raised in place on Wednesday of last week with the aid of a crane. The new expansion will be used to upgrade products that Northwest processes.
Parcel Post rates will jump Saturday, October 1, on all parcels outside of the local zone. The new rate in the first and second zones will be eight cents, instead of seven cents as previous with 1.1 cents for each additional pound. Third zone, nine cents for the first pound or fraction thereof, and two cents for each additional pound or fraction, and 3.5 cents for each additional pound or fraction. Fifth zone, 11 cents, first pound, and 5.3 cents additional for every pound or fraction thereof; sixth zone, 12 cents for first pound or fraction, and seven cents for each additional pound or fraction; seventh zone, 14 cents a pound for first pound and nine cents for additional pounds.
Oct. 1, 1942
Concrete evidence of the progress Anacortes Shipways, Inc. is making is now to be had. Eighty men are already at work preparing the yards for the project. They expect to lay the first keel within the next thirty days. This Anacortes Industry is just that, as the personal manager Mr. Tharp declared “We want Anacortes people to feel that this is their industry. We want to employ workers from this vicinity without taking them from other plants which need them. This company is well financed and our contractors are well known and absolutely reliable. We want the confidence and the co-operation of the people and we appreciate the efforts they have already made to alleviate the pressure of the housing problem and are sure they will continue to do their best to relieve this situation farther."
Sept. 25, 1952
A West Coast Telephone Co. spokesman said today that he was investigating the possibility of hooking Cypress Island to Guemes on a proposed radio link with the Anacortes phone exchange.
District manager Bob Ringman said he would discuss the chance of hooking Cypress Island into the circuit when radio engineers returned to Anacortes Thursday.
“The phone subscribers on Guemes Island own their own lines,” Ringman said, “and the cost of laying a connecting line across Bellingham Channel would be of a prohibitive cost.”
Sept. 27, 1962
Paul Luvera, retired Anacortes business man and former state senator, who is rapidly achieving recognition throughout the Northwest for his skill in wood sculpture, with Totem poles as a specialty, was the speaker at Tuesday’s luncheon meeting of Anacortes Soroptimist Club, held at Amsberry’s cafe.
In his talk Mr. Luvera told the Soroptomists that only five Indian tribes, living on the Pacific Coast between Southeast Alaska and Vancouver Island, make Totem Poles.
Sept. 28, 1972
Northwest Petrochemical Corporation on March Point has announced the expansion of their refining facilities that will enable them to keep in line with the current refinery expansion that is being experienced on the West Coast.
Northwest Petrochemical takes liquid waste from oil refineries from as far away as Los Angeles on the West Coast and all the way across Canada to Montreal. This liquid waste is brought by take cars and take trucks to Anacortes where chemicals that were formerly waste are removed from water and refined into useable chemicals. The resulting water that is contaminated with salt is sold as a sodium sulfide solution to the pulp mills in the local area and is used in the processing of kraft paper.
Sept. 29, 1982
A group which includes the former mayor of Tacoma is the second applicant for full-power use of the TV channel assigned to Anacortes.
The group, calling itself Mt. Baker Broadcasting Company, Inc., filed its application Sept. 9 with the Federal Communications Commission.
The applicant proposes a station with main studio at a yet-undetermined site in Anacortes. Transmitter site would be atop Mount Constitution on Orcas Island.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.