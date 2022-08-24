Aug. 25, 1932
Ushering in the school year 1932-1933, the school bells in Anacortes will ring out a merry welcome to the twelve or thirteen hundred joyous youngsters who will take up their studies next Monday, Aug. 29, at 9 a.m.
An hour of school from 9 to 10 and another hour from 1 to 2 will be spent in distribution of books, assignment of lessons and preliminary announcements. Actual schoolwork will begin on Tuesday. Free text books for both grade and high school pupils will be distributed by the teachers on the opening day.
Aug. 27, 1942
Every householder in Skagit County should take drastic steps to conserve fuel after stocking up to avert an acute shortage before end of next winter. County Defense Coordinator R. S. Reaney said this week.
Despite all efforts of local, state and federal officials to obtain increased supplies, the coordinator said, stocks of several kinds of fuel may run critically low throughout the state.
The county defense council received word in a bulletin from Irving S. Smith, executive director of the state council, that the shortage of coal in the state may exceed 700,000 tons before cold weather causes daily firing of home furnaces.
Aug. 21, 1952
The city council last night turned down a request from H. R. Daly, manager of the Washington State Ferries, in which he sought installation of “No Parking” signs between I and K avenues on Sixth.
The council denied the request on the theory that congestion in the area existed only on rush days, such as Memorial Day, July Fourth, and Labor Day.
Police Chief J. B. Goff also informed the council that he believed the ferry officials did not want to restrict parking in the area so much as to convert it for its own use. Other testimony disclosed the restrictive parking would work a hardship on residents in that area.
Aug. 22, 1962
Questions and possibilities concerning the proposed Anacortes Industrial Park project along Fidalgo Bay were aired yesterday when city leaders met with Robert E. Boldt, field representative of the Urban Renewal Administration.
Following a tour of the proposed Urban Renewal area the federal official stated his belief that, as far as could be determined by a preliminary survey, he believed it would qualify for such a program.
According to tentative plans the proposed U. R. Development, if adopted by the city and accepted by federal authorities, would include redevelopment of approximately 100 acres along the city’s eastern waterfront for industrial use. Under this program, the city could buy and clear approximately 100 acres of land to replat and improve for sale to industries.
Aug. 24, 1972
Work on the fiberglass boat building at Bryant’s Marina cleared its last hurdle Monday night when the Port of Anacortes Board of Commissioners approved water service and sprinkler proposals for the building.
On the basis of time and material, the commission approved a proposal by the Viking Automatic Sprinkler Co. of $2,735 plus tax for the sprinkler system in the building and also accepted a proposal by the Anacortes Septic Tank Service for the installation of a six inch water line with four inch valves for $2,650.
In regard to boat protection in the Cap Sante Boat Haven, the Commission set a study session for Sept. 7.
Aug. 25, 1982
The State Department of Ecology (DOE) last week opened a portion of Cypress Island to possible development by Spokane Industrialist Raymond A. Hanson.
A change in the Skagit County Shoreline Master Program designation for 3,000 square feet of the island’s shoreline was approved by DOE Director Don Moos at a Thursday hearing in Lacey.
Moos’ action followed his staff’s recommendation that the change regarding Eagle Harbor on the island’s east side be approved.
