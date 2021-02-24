Looking Back – Feb. 24, 2021

Feb. 26, 1891
Although a month has passed since the people of Anacortes by an almost unanimous vote decided to incorporate as a city of the third class, the county commissioners have not as yet canvassed the returns of the election, and Anacortes seems to be as far from being an incorporated city as it was a year ago.
Feb. 23, 1911
A new arrangement has been made by the Western Union Telegraph company, which is of far more advantage to subscribers than the one made a few weeks ago, inasmuch that anyone wishing to send a telegram after closing hours may do so by using the Pacific telephone long distance and calling up the Western Union office at Seattle…
Feb. 24, 1921
Recently this paper ran an article announcing the fact that Mrs. Martha J. Dunn, of this city had been notified by attorneys of Philadelphia, that she was one of the direct heirs to an estate worth about $750,000,000 which comprises the entire town site on which the city of Chilicothe, Ohio, stands and also the land on which the city of Philadelphia is built, including the present site of the famous city hall. This tremendous legacy has been left to the heirs of Col. Baker, of whom Mrs. Dunn is a great great niece.
Feb. 26, 1931
The commercial oyster raising will bring to Skagit County a major industry in the waters of Padilla Bay in the next few years is the firm opinion of Ben. F. Nauman who is interested in the project now under way in the tide flats adjacent to Anacortes. On Tuesday or Wednesday of next week, Nauman and his associates will add 600 cases or 12,000,000 oysters to those already planted in the bay bringing the total up to 56,000,000.
Feb. 22, 1951
The freight car which jumped the Great Northern track here Friday afternoon inflicted about $2,000 worth of damage to rail and ties, O. E. Stevenson, local GN agent, said today… The car was leaning toward a power line and it was feared it might fall and perhaps break the line.
Feb. 23, 1961
“Henry” the white duck who comes when his name is called has been returned safe to the bosom of his family. His gray companion duck, nameless, still “is at large,” according to police department reports. White “Henry” last week was reported missing by Mrs. John Brooks of 1101 22nd St., who was taking care of both ducks for her son.
Feb. 25, 1971
The possibility that 894 acres at Pass Lake will become a State Park in the near future grew Monday after a public hearing on the matter in Everett when the Washington State Parks and Recreation Committee voted unanimously to pursue the purchase of the property.
Feb. 25, 1981
If Gus Kuehne has his way, Washington State forests will lose their unique distinction as “the only public land in the free world allowing unrestricted export of raw logs.” That phrase is part of a written argument distributed by Kuehne in Anacortes Monday in favor of a ban on export of state-owned timber.
