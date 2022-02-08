Feb. 8, 1912
According to the official figures of the salmon pack for the year 1911 Anacortes stands at the head of all packing centers by nearly 40,000 cases although Blaine, which is second, has made every attempt to claim the honor. The figures which she makes use of to show the larger pack are inaccurate in that they do not include the pack of the Alaska Packers’ association at this point, and which last year amounted to 84,000 cases. … During last year there were five local canneries operated with not only an extended season but also one of the most successful ever experienced in what is known as an off year. Never before in the history of the industry has there been such a large supply of fish except during the “big run” seasons, the next of which is due next year when the local plant of the Pacific American Fisheries company will also be operated.
Feb. 11, 1932
Frank M. Brock, county superintendent of schools, speaking to the local Kiwanis club on Thursday noon gave some interesting statistics which showed Anacortes elementary and high schools to be among the most economically operated, not only in this county but in the whole state.
Elementary school operation in this city for the past five years was $57.96 per pupil. The … average (cost for) cities was $83.34. The state average is $86.88.
The highest high school cost in the county was $209.12. The average in the county was $139.28 and in the state $131.85. The Anacortes senior high school was $118.88 and the junior high school was $87.67.
Feb. 7, 1942
Pre-school age children are to be registered and tagged in Anacortes, as is being done in all of the coast cities. Registration is voluntary on the part of the parents, but in view of the large number of unidentified children in areas which have been bombed, or where evacuation has been carried out, it is wise to take all proper precaution to safeguard these children too small to know their names.
In case of widespread fire there is even greater need for quick and positive identification.
The state board of defense has entrusted this work to the State Society of Daughters of the Revolution. The local chapter of D. A. R. is responsible for the work in this community. All expense is born by the State Society.
Feb. 7, 1952
A 17-page ordinance which would require nearly every business operating in the city to acquire a city license was introduced on the floor of City Council last night.
After hearing the document read (in) its … entirety by City Attorney Bill Wells, councilmen voted to take final action on it at their next regular meeting, Feb. 19.
Councilmen were in general agreement last night that passage of the license ordinance appeared to be the only possible means of acquiring additional revenue needed to keep the city out of the red.
Boiled down, what the license ordinance amounts to is this.
Businesses operating in the city for purposes of making a profit will be required to take out a license at an initial charge of $10 and future bi-monthly payments amounting to 1/10 of 1 per cent of gross income.
Feb. 10, 1962
A somewhat bewildered Anacortes City Council last night made no changes in the boundaries of the Cap Sante local improvement district, formed to finance paving of the park and residential area.
The boundary question emerged as the most significant issue in an otherwise uneventful hearing on the LID.
So uneventful, in fact, was the hearing generally and so bewildering a sudden flurry of argument over the boundary issue that Mayor Eugene Strom almost forgot to have councilmen vote on an ordinance officially establishing the Cap Sante LID.
Feb. 10, 1972
Dr. N. W. Kronenberg announces that the Teen Counseling Center, after several months in the planning and preparation stages, will open its doors Monday evening, February 14, from 7 to 10 p.m. The center is located in the former parish house of Westminister Presbyterian Church, 1308-9th Street, and will offer counseling service primarily directed to teen-agers having drug and family problems.
Dr. Kronenberg stated that both teen-age and young adult counselors will be available, and that approximately 30 young volunteers have undergone training to staff the center. Counseling will be on a 1 to 1 ratio, with the young adults backing up the teen-age counselors, ready to help with larger questions or problems.
Feb. 12, 1982
The City of Anacortes may form a public corporation to sell industrial revenue development (IRD) bonds to help finance local job-generating projects.
The proposal was discussed Monday at the Anacortes City Council study session.
Partially in response to an “informal contact” by Snelson-Anvil Inc. for $1.5 million in financing, the City Council will consider formation of an IRD corporation at a Feb. 16 council session.
Anacortes Mayor Knute Figenshow, saying “we should go ahead with this,” noted that IRD financing would help Snelson-Anvil renovate the old Scott Paper site.
Besides local jobs generated from actual renovation work, an upgrading of the former mill site would also enhance Snelson’s ability to handle future construction work here, Figenshow noted.
