June 2, 1932
It is reported that the Skagit Dairymen’s Association will obtain a contract for furnishing the United States Navy with 31,000 cases of Federal Milk to be delivered in July. This order, if consummated, has a direct connection with Anacortes, for to one of the Anacortes mills will come the orders for the 31,000 export milk cases required to fill it.
June 4, 1942
Anacortes chapter of Red Cross takes great pride in announcing that Mrs. Ruth Henwood Wright, R.N., has received the card and badge of a National American Red Cross Nurse from Washington, D.C., National Headquarters. Mrs. Wright is one of the corps of local nurses conducting Red Cross Home Nursing classes in Anacortes. The honor and responsibility coming to Mrs. Wright from Washington, D.C., augments the service she is prepared to give if disaster strikes.
June 5, 1952
Senator Harry P. Cain will sponsor a bill recommending early completion of Cap Sante waterway, it was reported by wire from Washington, D.C., late today. In a telegram addressed to the American, Cain included highlights of a bill which he will introduce to the Senate, urging prompt action on the harbor project here in Anacortes.
June 6, 1962
Anacortes last night became perhaps the first community in the United States to approve fluoridation of its water in less than ten minutes - with nary a harsh word spoken. In fact, the City Council’s decision to fluoridate Anacortes’ water supply met with a solid round of applause from a capacity audience packing council chambers.
June 1, 1972
Few people were on hand Tuesday evening for the Anacortes City Council public hearing on proposed Commercial Avenue street improvements. The only ones present were Councilmen Jerry Mansfield, Floyd Lunsford, Dr. L.E. Nicholson, and City Engineer David Ford. Ford began the meeting by reviewing the status of the Commercial Avenue project. Actually two projects are involved, he pointed out, one from 2nd to 12th on Commercial and the other from 12th to 36th Street.
June 2, 1982
The Anacortes Planning Commission got its first look last week at a proposed update of the city’s Shoreline Master Plan. What the commissioners saw was a list of 11 proposed changes to the 1977 law governing shoreline development. Of the items, all but one was clarification of the present master plan of a change to make it conform to the state shoreline codes.
June 3, 1992
It’s the moment the Anacortes Sister City Association has been waiting for. After three years of work on the project, the association has arranged for a group tour this year of St. Petersburg and one of its suburbs, Lomonosov, which is Anacortes’ Russian sister city. The tour, set for Sept. 30 through Oct. 9, costs about $1,700 per person and is available for about 330 people, said Jack Greenwald of the Sister City Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.