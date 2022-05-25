May 29, 1952: MEMBERS OF THE LOCAL SCHOOL Boy Patrol, including Paul "Rusty" Flint, will take part in the downtown fund drive here Saturday. Patrol boys, in their traditional red jackets, hats and white belts, will sell window stickers which support the campaign for new uniforms.
The Monday noon luncheon of the Chamber of Commerce was an important affair from the standpoint of the welfare of the city. The meeting was addressed by W.H. Means, president of the Fidalgo Island Fruit Growers’ Association who told of the situation that the local growers were confronted with. He explained that the firm of Richardson & Holland who had contracted their berries were unable to obtain financial backing to store and handle this year’s crop and that unless the farmers were extended aid the present crop would be almost a total loss.
May 28, 1942
Anacortes’ four salmon canneries will have their entire 1942 pack set aside by the War Production Board for use by the armed services and to fill lend-lease aid according to an announcement issued this week in Washington, D.C. The announcement ordered all canners to set aside their full 1942 pack of salmon, sardines, mackerel and Atlantic herring.
May 29, 1952
Two men from Cypress Island spent a cold ten minutes among the choppy waves of Guemes channel early this morning after their motor boat capsized, at 7:50 a.m. Jack Shockey and A. Amundson were crossing the channel in their 16-foot outboard when, about midway, it was suddenly flipped over by the turbulent waters.
May 24, 1962
The Vancouver, Washington, Urban Renewal Development, a project that includes preparation of sites for new industry in what was formerly an area of mixed industrial and residential land use, was studied with interest by Anacortes officials last weekend. City Manager Archie French, Port Manager Robert Keller and Planning Commissioner Gene Smith made the tour at the suggestion of the State Department of Commerce and Economic Development.
May 26, 1982
Enthusiastic promotion this year of a new summer event in Anacortes is the first in a series of long-range efforts to draw tourists to the city throughout the year. “The World’s Largest Salmon Barbecue,” a late-July event which promoters say could easily become the city’s biggest yearly happening, is the focus of efforts by the Tourism Committee of the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.