Looking Back – Jan. 20, 2021

Jan. 22, 1891
The people of Anacortes today are in the enjoyment of postal facilities equal to those of any of the large cities of Puget Sound, and superior to those of any other city in the state of five times its age and population. No city in Washington can show a more rapid increase in post office business during the year just closed, and it is certain that none possess a better conducted office than does Anacortes.
Jan. 19, 1911
That Anacortes is undergoing a great change in building centers goes without saying, when one stops to consider how the wooden structures on Commercial avenue are being either torn down or moved elsewhere, while brick and cement blocks are being erected.
Jan. 20, 1921
With the purchase of the great Northern holdings between First street and the outer harbor lines between Commercial and Q avenues, the Morrison Mill company has put itself in a position to erect a really modern dock, plans for which are being drawn. In the meantime, the dock on the property, the eastern portion of the City Dock will be used as formerly by this company.
Jan. 22, 1931
Anacortes will have a new Senior High School. By the emphatic vote of 835 for and 176 against, citizens of Anacortes demanded a new high school building. The vote on the proposed bond issue of $90,000 for building purposes showed the largest recorded vote for school purposes in the history of the city, 1,011.
Jan. 18, 1951
An on-the-spot account of chaos and havoc wrought by the two-day gale to Guemes Island’s West Beach was submitted to the American today by Mrs. H. B. Ervine. “I paddled my canoe from door step to door step, around yards and down to the main roads in the waters blown by the hectic wind,” she wrote. Estimating waves at the height of the storm at 8 feet, the West Beach resident said that in her opinion Agate Cove “got the worst of it.” Cabins in the cove were completely surrounded with logs and debris.
Jan. 19, 1961
City council members have authorized City Manager Archie French to issue a call for bids for construction of two additional jail cells, as well as other improvements in the jail accommodations. French also was authorized to issue call for bids for 1,471 feet of chain link or cyclone type fencing to be used on city reservoir property at 37th street and I avenue.
Jan. 21, 1971
A tentative agreement was reached last Thursday in the current oil negotiations between negotiators of the Shell Oil Company at the Anacortes Refinery and Anacortes Local 1-591 of the Oil, Chemical and Atomic Workers International Union on a two year agreement and the Shell Unit membership of the union voted on Thursday and Friday of last week to accept the terms of the tentative agreement.
Jan. 21, 1981
Preliminary plans for a modest 60-home development on Burrows Island have now grown to a less modest 73 — with a possible 65 additional. Some 73 individual homes would be scattered through the 289 acres owned by the Burrows Island Co. and 65 townhouses would be concentrated on a 53-acre under separate ownership, under new plans revealed last week.
