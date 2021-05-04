Looking Back – May 5, 2021

May 4, 1911
Mr. and Mrs. J. McDonald, of Anacortes, this morning opened up a grocery store in the building where Wm. Ferguson formerly conducted a store on Guemes island. They will carry a full supply of groceries and will endeavor to carry goods especially desired by campers.
May 5, 1921
Two and a half million shingles and the frame dry kiln of the Western Cedar company burned Wednesday evening. The destruction was total, but was covered by insurance. The burned building was the last portion of the old Vincent plant to go, and was filled with shingles when the flames broke out at about 9 o’clock.
May 7, 1931
Gas came to Anacortes.
At exactly 12:30 last Thursday Mayor E. E. Van Buren turned the main valve at the local plant of the Natural Gas Corporation of Washington permitting the gas to enter the city mains and distribution system to the ultimate consumers.
The turning on of the gas was preceded by a colorful ceremony in which city officials, company officers, prominent citizens and the high school band took part. A parade from the downtown offices of the company to the plant preceded the short program arranged there.
May 3, 1951
The proposed establishment of three “danger areas” in this vicinity for use in practice bombing by the U.S. Army will be given a public hearing at 2 p.m., next Tuesday, to be held in the Masonic hall at Quilcene, Washington.
The suggested regulations would establish danger areas with a one-mile radius in San Juan Channel, Georgia Strait, south of Waldron Island; in Strait of Juan de Fuca, eastern end, at Minor Island, and at Admiralty Inlet, on the west shore of Whidbey Island.
May 4, 1961
The Richfield Oil Company (variously reported to have purchased property at Bayview, Guemes Island and more lately in the vicinity of Blanchard for refinery purposes) has traded, NOT ACQUIRED, land in Skagit County.
According to courthouse, Richfield and Scott Paper sources, a 200 acre tract between Chuckanut Drive and Highway 99 and within Skagit County, yesterday became part of a widely misinterpreted exchange.
For property at Tulalip where Richfield plans to construct a refinery at some future date, the oil company swapped 200 acres in this area with the Scott Paper company.
May 6, 1971
In a panel presentation before a luncheon meeting today of the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce, local Texaco management and a team of Texaco scientists reviewed the facts of the diesel fuel spill which occurred early on Monday, April 26.
Donald H. Morton, refinery manager, said: “Although Texaco was not responsible for the spill, we were extremely concerned and determined to do everything possible to assist in the clean up.”
May 6, 1981
A group of local bar owners has charged the the Anacortes Police Department with unfair entrapment of their customers for the purpose of citing them with “driving while intoxicated” (DWI) tickets.
At a meeting last Wednesday, Anacortes Mayor Knute Figenshow, speaking as an “individual City Council member,” publicly expressed his lack of confidence in Anacortes Police Chief Tony Lippe in regard to the situation.
At that same meeting one local bar owner told Lippe, “We can railroad you out of town.”
According to one unidentified young man at the meeting, “That’s what discourages business. Every car that leaves has a police car following them and then if there’s a little swerve, they get pulled over.”
“The whole idea is that we can’t look the other way,” Lippe said.
A special meeting for all persons concerned about the presence of bats at Fidalgo School will be held tonight…
Community concern about the bats started last week after a bat found Monday, April 27, by Fidalgo schoolchildren was determined the next day to be rabid.
Since then, more than 16 bats have been found in the school.
The first bat found was handled by 13 schoolchildren and five adults before it was turned over to county and state health officials for examination.
Although it did not bite anyone, all those who handled it are now undergoing an expensive 28-day series of five rabies shots.
Large quantities of rabies vaccine were rushed to Skagit County last Wednesday because there was not a sufficient supply in the area.
