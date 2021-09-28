Oct. 1, 1891
Captain F. A. Learned of the United States secret service has been in Anacortes during the past few weeks chasing down a counterfeiter of Swedish money who was supposed to be located in this city. Some few months ago a letter was registered at the city post office for parties in Sweden, which, after being received, was lost on the street and picked up by a passer-by. The letter contained $5000 in counterfeit Swedish notes, and was handed over to the government authorities, who immediately cabled to the United States officer, and the affair was handed over to Captain Learned of Port Townsend, who at once came to Anacortes and began working up the case.
Sept. 28, 1911
When the Gorman interests closed the deal for the Robinson Fisheries company’s plant and it was learned that the Alaska and Sound pack of those interests was to be brought to Anacortes, there was general rejoicing among business men generally, for it was fully appreciated that it meant much to the city in every way.
And now comes the announcement that the Fidalgo Island Packing company will also bring their pack here for storage and trans-shipment, the first consignment being scheduled to arrive on October 9 and will be stored in the Great Northern dock.
Sept. 29, 1921
Fifteen hundred people gathered at Causland Park Sunday afternoon to pay the final tribute to Lieutenant Arthur E. Carlson and Harry Leon Causland, D. S. C., two Anacortes soldiers killed in France, and brought home for burial.
Causland was buried in Edens cemetery, Guemes, and Carlson in Grand View. The double funeral was in charge of the American Legion, but after the services at the park, Anacortes and Seattle Masons took charge of Carlson’s funeral and officers of University Lodge, Seattle, A. F. & A. M., conducted the services at the graveside. The Legion accompanied by a firing squad and bugler from Fort Casey continued on to Edens cemetery where Rev. Teddy Leavitt pronounced the last words over the remains of Causland, the firing party gave the farewell volley and the bugler sounded “lights out.” A firing party had been detailed for the interment of Carlson at Grand View, but did not reach the cemetery.
Oct. 2, 1941
Residents of Anacortes on Wednesday of this week, October 1st began paying their portions of new taxes effective under the new Revenue act. The new taxes reach into nearly every form of buying and into various entertainment admissions and will affect every resident of this community. More than 4,000 letters to those responsible for the collection of such taxes in the District of Washington and Alaska were mailed early this week from the Tacoma office of the Internal Revenue Headquarters.
Sept. 27, 1951
Employment department officials were speculating today as to what effect the power shortage would have on employment within the next few months, but in the meantime, they report few unemployment positions at present.
“With all but one mill in the area now running and canneries still operating on nearly a full-time basis, the employment picture here still looks good,” Charles D. White, manager of the local unemployment office, said today.
Sept. 27, 1961
Anacortes already has made a study to determine what aid it could offer should big-city areas of the state suffer nuclear attack.
An estimated 3,000-3,500 persons could find shelter and safety if Anacortes survived an attack centered in the metropolitan areas to the south.
Two years ago, questionnaires were sent out to customers with the city’s water bills. Each customer was asked how many persons he felt he could aid in case of need.
Sept. 30, 1971
Eldon Baker has leased land in the Urban Renewal Industrial Park and plans to construct a new tourist facility for Anacortes, which is fast becoming a prime travel target for tourists.
Sept. 30, 1981
After weeks of threatened closure, the state Employment Security office in Anacortes closed its doors for the last time on Friday.
Almost expectedly, the day was not without its sad moments as the office staff prepared for the closure, even while they continued to serve a last rush of job seekers.
