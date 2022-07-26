July 28, 1932
According to the vital statistics ending June 30, 1932, compiled in the county auditor’s office, Anacortes ranks third in the number of births, which totaled 38; with 14 deaths reported by Marion Wakinson, city clerk.
July 30, 1942
Some persons’ family household furnishings were increased over the weekend by the addition of one overstuffed chair.
Warren Thompson reported to police late last week that an overstuffed chair of blue nylon material with a flower design as its pattern had dropped off the back end of his truck somewhere between the Swinomish Slough and the Junction at Summit Park.
July 24, 1952
Members of the Anacortes Woman’s club, working under the direction of a “Get Out and Vote”committee chairmanned by Mrs. R.L. Davis, are stepping up their efforts to see that every eligible resident of the community registers and votes in both the primary and general elections this fall.
July 27, 1962
Anacortes Rotarians will serve a hot dog luncheon to approximately 80 boys next Sunday afternoon at Causland Park.
The boys will be stopping here en route to Moran State Park on Orcas Island where they will be attending a Junior Conservation Camp sponsored by the Washington State Sports Council.
July 27, 1972
Barbershop harmony at its best will be featured in Anacortes this Saturday and Sunday at the An-O-Chords Annual Show, which will feature harmony by both quartets and chorus. The show is scheduled Saturday evening in the Anacortes High School gym at 8 p.m. with some of the top quartets from the nation on the program. The barbeque begins at noon on Sunday at Sunset Beach.
July 28, 1982
Sunshine, food, music and recreation came together last weekend in the first ever “World’s Largest Salmon Barbeque” in Anacortes.
The event, coordinated by the Tourism Committee of the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce, is the latest addition to the Anacortes slate of summer celebrations.
