Looking Back
July 27, 1972 – The Anacortes Fire Department tackled a big chore Sunday morning at the Bryant’s Marina gas dock when a 40-foot boat caught fire. The boat, owned by Mr. and Mrs. Fred Klantz of Puyallup, was a total loss as a result of the blaze that started from gas fumes in the bilge. Both Mr. and Mrs. Klantz were hospitalized with burns and cuts. It was reported that Mr. Klantz was thrown from the boat at the time of the explosion that started the fire.

July 28, 1932

According to the vital statistics ending June 30, 1932, compiled in the county auditor’s office, Anacortes ranks third in the number of births, which totaled 38; with 14 deaths reported by Marion Wakinson, city clerk.

