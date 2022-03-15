March 21, 1962: PREVIEW – Reading the Anacortes Story in an advance copy of Look Magazine, Governor Albert D. Rosellini congratulated Mayor Eugene Strom, County Commissioner Scott Richards, and all the residents of Anacortes on the recently-won All-American City Award.
When the city council met on Tuesday evening for their regular meeting they were surprised to see every chair in the hall filled, and an interested audience to see that action was taken on the petition asking for some relief in regard to water rates and the turning off of city water at the homes where the water rents had not been paid.
This petition which was signed by 719 residents of Anacortes, called attention to the fact that it was dangerous to health conditions to shut off the water at these homes where the rent had not been paid.
March 19, 1942
Building permits in Anacortes for the first two and one-half months of 1942 have reached a total of $62,395 in permits issued presaging a probably record breaking year for the city in building expansion if war conditions do not hamper the securing of building materials.
During the two and one-half month period a total of 23 permits have been issued in accounting for the total of $62,395.
March 20, 1952
Final count of Wednesday’s Bloodmobile donations reached 272, Mel Estvold, general chairman of this city’s blood campaign announced today.
Men and women from all walks of life trooped through the Elk’s Home all day yesterday to fill the pint bottles with the precious blood needed so desperately by our overseas fighting forces.
March 21, 1962
Anacortes has 30 nominees for the publication “Who’s Who in Washington” now being compiled for publication in the spring of 1963, according to representative Gene Geer of Olympia.
Selections of Anacortes persons to be in the Skagit County section have been made by local committees, Geer said, and are not the choosing of the editorial staff of the publication.
March 16, 1972
Community Action, Inc. announced plans Monday to mail out an opinion survey to all registered voters in the Greater Anacortes area this week.
Citizens will receive the three page, ten item survey in their mail boxes on Thursday or Friday and representatives from Community Action will be collecting the completed surveys door-to-door on Monday, March 20 between 5 and 8 p.m.
