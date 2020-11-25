Nov. 27, 1890
Transcontinental connection with Fidalgo Island and the City of New York has been established, and in the celebration of this auspicious event Anacortes has triumphed. The work is finished, the dreams of her people have been realized, the golden spike has been driven, a band of steel connects the two great harbors of the east and of the west, and the trains of the Northern Pacific railroad now roll onward from ocean to ocean over the greatest commercial highway in existence.
Nov. 24, 1910
Early last evening the Skagit began to fall, and this afternoon is four feet below yesterday’s crest, and sixteen feet below last year’s highwater mark. At no place did the stream leave its banks or reach the dykes. All bridges are safe and no damage has been done in this county. There was not sufficient snow in the mountains to be carried away by the Chinook to cause a flood and as the hills are now bare, all danger of a destructive flood this year is past.
Nov. 25, 1920
Anacortes Pile Driving Company’s driver is now engaged in driving the piles for the approaches and rebuilding the landings for the Guemes ferry, on both the island and Anacortes sides of the channel. The coming week will see the work completed and the ferry in operation in charge of Capt. Bill Bessner. Sections of one of the partially completed ships have been secured for floats, being admirably suited for this purpose, and the approaches will end on one of these floats.
Nov. 27 1930
Its colors are black and blue. It’s new. You may call it a shiner. It arrived Tuesday noon. Although the symptoms are indicative of a black eye, a black eye is far from being the correct answer. The police department of Anacortes is equipped with a 1931 model Ford coupe, which bears the above description. Chief Sellenthin stated that he was anxious to drive the Ford for the first time. Voluntary or involuntary passengers will ride in a new 1931 Ford.
Nov. 28, 1940
Christmas tree seekers of Anacortes should heed the warning sounded this week by T. S. Goodyear state supervisor of the state timber land who advises that thirty scouts are now circulating around thru state owned timber land to apprehend illegal cutters of Christmas trees. The supervisor revealed that already several arrests have been made in Snohomish, Thurston, Clallam and Mason counties.
Nov. 22, 1950
The Windigo Arts and Crafts shop, featuring Indian silver, leather and woven goods, will open shortly after Thanksgiving at 407 Commercial in Anacortes, the proprietress, Mrs. M. M. Fremming announced. Mrs. Fremming who moved her stock here from Estes Park, Colo., where she operated a similar shop will feature Navajo rugs, Chimayo coats and blankets, hand-tooled leather goods and Navajo and Zuni silver.
Nov. 21, 1960
The Anacortes High School band placed in all three categories at the Seattle Santa Claus Parade Saturday, Band Director Keith Eide announced today. The local performers got a first place for marching in the Class B section for schools with 500 to 749 pupils. They were also honored for their music and for their appearance.
Nov. 26, 1980
The group hoping to establish an Anacortes-based television station in 1981 to serve northwest Washington and the lower mainland of British Columbia has modified their proposal some. Paul Crawford of Roche harbor, president of Northwest Christian Television, said the power to output proposed for Channel 24, assigned to Anacortes, has been reduced from 1.6 million watts to 500,000 watts. Also, Technical factors have indicated that any studio eventually built for the city cannot be located in the city. “Cypress Island would be in the way of our microwave signal between our studio and our transmitting tower on Mt. Constitution on Orcas Island,” said Crawford.
