April 20, 1893

The county board of tide land appraisers is making rapid progress in its work of surveying and appraising Skagit county‘s tide lands. This county has more tide lands than any county in the state of Washington, and the city of Anacortes enjoys the distinction of having more tide lands within its limits than any other city on Puget Sound, having more than Whatcom, Fairhaven and Port Angeles combined. As seventy-five per cent of all the receipts from the sale of tide lands is appropriated for the improvement of the harbor where the tide lands are sold, this harbor ought to have an ample fund to its credit to make any improvements that are necessary. 


