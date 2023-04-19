SCENE OF FEVERED activity last Sunday was the float at Heart Lake which was swarmed by hundreds of anglers throughout the area as fishing season opened in lowland waters. And the estimated 820 fishermen who chose the local lake weren't mistaken. Their combined catch for the day, according to figures released by the State Game Department, neared the 10,000 mark.
THEIR VERY OWN EASTER BUNNY – Mary Lou Hinds plays with Kelly the Rabbit while members of the Island View Kindergarten look on.
The county board of tide land appraisers is making rapid progress in its work of surveying and appraising Skagit county‘s tide lands. This county has more tide lands than any county in the state of Washington, and the city of Anacortes enjoys the distinction of having more tide lands within its limits than any other city on Puget Sound, having more than Whatcom, Fairhaven and Port Angeles combined. As seventy-five per cent of all the receipts from the sale of tide lands is appropriated for the improvement of the harbor where the tide lands are sold, this harbor ought to have an ample fund to its credit to make any improvements that are necessary.
April 17, 1913
Paving, the fetish of the administration, was decisively defeated at Tuesday evening's session of the council when the city fathers voted that the protest of property owners within the district was well taken. This kills paving as far as the present plans were concerned. Whether the matter will be brought up in a different form, remains to be seen. When the matter came to a vote, all of the seven members voted to sustain the objections of the property owners with the exception of Councilman Melville Curtis and R.J. Petersen. ...
Following this a voluminous protest was presented representing 220 1/2 out of 380 lots included in the paving district. The protest represented nearly 5000 front feet in the district while it was shown that the owners of about 2487 front feet in the district had petitioned for the improvement or were in a receptive mood.
After being read the protest was placed on ﬁle without further comment.
April 19, 1923
This (Thursday) afternoon there was held the funeral services of Charles W. Beale, the first white settler on Fidalgo island, and interment was in Fern Hill cemetery where the pioneer hunted deer over 65 years ago, Rev. Horace G. Taylor the pioneer preacher of Fidalgo Island, conducted the services at Haugen’s chapel and the remains were borne to the graveside by six past presidents of the Skagit County Pioneer association, Capt. Beale being the oldest living pioneer of the county.
April 22, 1943
From now on, it's either employment in essential industry for married men or others supporting needy dependents, or, it's the army!
That status faces the 9,000,000 men between the ages of 18 and 37 who heretofore have been exempted from military service because of their parenthood or head of a home. It followed a sweeping revision in draft regulations by the National Selective Service board, which hewed close to the line set by the War Manpower commission several months ago.
At the time, the WMC recommended only employment in 36 essential industries as the basis for deferment. Deferments previously awarded for the support of dependents were no longer to be considered in the exemption of men from military duty.
Work or Fight.
April 23, 1953
Anacortes' battle for straight-line access to Highway 99 gained momentum this week as a Chamber committee headed by Paul Luvera and G. N. Dalstead met with District Engineer D. D. Forgey to go over plans for the proposed new route.
The meeting was an important victory for residents in the area west of Mount Vernon who at one stage in the planning registered vigorous protests as the four-lane highway began to take shape on paper.
Inconvenient access for Fidalgo and Whidbey island traffic was charged by civic groups in both areas, but it wasn't until the local Chamber took over that action appeared likely.
Now it looks as if Anacortes has come out the winner in a year-long fight to cut travel time between this city and points north and south once the new highway is completed.
April 18, 1963
Few American communities can boast of operating park systems which offer not only traditional picnicking and recreational areas but overnight camping, boat launching and scenic drives as well.
Anacortes is one community whose park system includes all these features.
Yet the city's municipal park system of more than 700 acres is customarily maintained by only two regular employees. They are assisted during warm weather periods by additional workers hired only for the season.
April 19, 1973
Lack of funds caused the Anacortes City Council to abandon action on the downtown LID improvement of Commercial Ave. Tuesday evening.
The total cost of the project would be $253,877 over the amount of allotted funding available for the project, City Manager Harold Wyman advised the council during a review of the financing.
Wyman stated that the total cost of the downtown LID would be $517,867 and the funding from the Urban Arterial Board, half cent gas tax and the LID would only raise $263,990 leaving the deficit of $253,877.
April 20, 1983
The new “eternal flame” at the Cap Sante Boat Haven's Seafarer’s Memorial will be officially lit in a ceremony Sunday, May 1.
The ceremony will be held concurrent with the annual blessing of the local fishing fleet by members of the Anacortes Ministerial Association, chaired by Rev. Hilary Bitz. ...
Maria Petrish, manager of the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce, said the flame will be lit at 1 p.m. by Karen Graham, who has been primary caretaker for the memorial. She is the widow of fisherman Don Graham. The flame was installed two weeks ago. Cascade Natural Gas ran the fuel line to the memorial, the city patched the asphalt, and the Port of Anacortes is underwriting the monthly gas bill of about $25 per month.
April 21, 1993
Anacortes city officials predict an additional $55,000 annually will be collected when new commercial sewer rates go into effect May 1.
Commercial businesses will contribute about $600,000 annually compared with $550,000 in last year's budget. But this is still considerably less than residential users pay a whopping $1.2 million annually, according to the current budget.
