April 22, 1920
Paving topics were again to the fore at the session of the city council Tuesday night and it is likely that the city will see some work of this nature done this year, even after the defeat of the rather ambitious paving program for the west side of the city and for building sidewalks along Commercial through the south side of the city. A petition was presented to the council asking for a part of the former program, and a resolution providing for the sidewalking of Commercial was passed by the council.
April 24, 1930
Nearly fifty business and professional men of Anacortes, headed by officers of the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce and conveyed in a caravan of a dozen automobiles, spent an hour and a half at the Anacopper Copper Co.’s copper mine development work near Oakes avenue, a short distance east from the Oakes avenue-Burrows Bay highway.
They inspected the six shafts sunk on the ore body over a distance of 750 feet, many going down into shaft No. 2, on which development work in ascertaining the depth and extent of the rich ore body is now being concentrated.
April 25, 1940
Possibility of the 1940 population count in Anacortes hovering around the 6,000 mark, considerably lower than first enthusiastic forecasts had expressed, were indicated thru the medium of the Lions club census contest and from other sources during the past week.
A check of late guesses turned into the Lions Census contest during the past ten days, guesses taken by members of the club from doctors, lawyers, businessmen and workers, have shown a definite trend towards placing the population total at around the 6,000 mark.
April 14, 1960
Non-certified school employees were offered a $100 annual raise amounting to five cents an hour by the School Board last night.
Employee negotiator Clayton Layne said the group wants $200 — that same boost as approved for teachers. He said the workers are “dissatisfied” with the offer.
April 23, 1970
A request for a monthly rate increase of $1.00 by the TV Cable System was trimmed by 40 cents by the Anacortes City Council Tuesday night.
After a public hearing on the increase, with only one person speaking on the subject, Councilman Gary Nelson moved for the smaller increase. Charles Young, a member of the audience, asked how he would go about getting a better picture from the cable and the one of the system owners answered that any time anyone has problems, they should call for service.
April 22, 1980
The state ferry system is back to normal, after ferry workers voted overwhelmingly last Wednesday to end their 12-day-old strike.
The walkout by the Inlandboatmen’s Union of the Pacific had forced discontinuation of service on most Puget Sound runs, and cutbacks on the Anacortes-San Juan Islands and Seattle-Vashon runs.
