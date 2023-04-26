April 27, 1893

The shores of Fidalgo bay will soon be lined with busy mills and factories, there being no less than three now in active operation and two more nearly completed. At the Nelson shingle mill in the Nelson addition, work is being pushed with all vigor, so that in a few weeks more of its machinery will be humming and the mill itself be filled with busy workmen. The mill is up and the frame work all completed and the men are now engaged in placing in position the machinery, which is all on the ground. The shingle machinery consists of one Challoner double block machine and one Perkins hand machine with all the necessary auxiliary machinery, which will have a capacity of 130,000 a day.


