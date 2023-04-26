THE FASCINATING WORLD OF ART – One of the attractions of last weekend's Trade Fair was the exhibit sponsored by the Anacortes Artist's League. Hundreds of visitors paused to inspect paintings which were displayed during the three-day fair.
Pool hosts water safety program – Canoes can flip rather easily, even in Fidalgo Pool.
The shores of Fidalgo bay will soon be lined with busy mills and factories, there being no less than three now in active operation and two more nearly completed. At the Nelson shingle mill in the Nelson addition, work is being pushed with all vigor, so that in a few weeks more of its machinery will be humming and the mill itself be filled with busy workmen. The mill is up and the frame work all completed and the men are now engaged in placing in position the machinery, which is all on the ground. The shingle machinery consists of one Challoner double block machine and one Perkins hand machine with all the necessary auxiliary machinery, which will have a capacity of 130,000 a day.
The engine is the largest on the island, being of 150 horse power and, with its great flywheel fourteen feet in diameter, will be able to furnish ample power for the shingle machinery and also for the sawmill, which it is expected will be added later in the summer. ... It is fully expected that by the first of June the mill will be in full operation and shipping its product.
April 23, 1903
Considerable interest has been aroused in Anacortes during the past few weeks over a rumor that developments of importance were being made in the gold bearing quartz prospect on the land of Edward Vau Valkenberg, at the head of the spit a mile below Thomas’ mill.
As every old resident of Anacortes knows, this land, comprising a low range of hills which terminate in a perpendicular rocky bluff at the county road on the southwest shore of Padilla bay, has been regarded by Mr. VanValkenberg, as worth prospecting for gold. Considerable money and work have been put into the task from time to time, and the results obtained were always of a most encouraging nature.
April 24, 1913
For the second time this year fire gutted the concrete dry kilns of the Corbett shingle mill yesterday. The fire burned all day, completely destroyed the kiln full of shingles, burned off the roof and rendered the steam fixtures of the kiln worthless. The kiln contained nearly two million shingles and as the tire started from within, all attempts to save the kiln or its contents were futile.
The origin of the fire is unknown other than it was caused by spontaneous combustion. ... The loss has not been estimated as yet but is likely to amount to about $5000.
April 26, 1923
Work is proceeding slowly on the construction of the new ferry dock at the foot of Q Avenue due to the slow arrival of material, but it is expected it will be completed in plenty of time for the initial trip of the ferry on May 8.
It was decided not to remove the customs and immigration offices to the new deck, but instead leave them where they are. There will be, however, a small open shed near the end of the new dock where autos will drive through for examination and a counter will be built for easy examination of hand baggage.
A high fence will be built the length of the dock separating it from the Guemes ferry landing so that passengers coming from the Victoria ferry cannot do anything else but pass through the customs examination shed.
April 29, 1943
The Production Corps of the Red Cross will open their rooms in the Keystone building on Tuesday, May 4, after being closed for three weeks due to repairs.
It is hoped that the shelves full of cut garments will begin to empty again after this enforced vacation. There are many dozen men’s shirts and boys’ shorts, a few hospital operating gowns and a number of soldiers’ kits to make and fill. The winter quota of 400 kits is mostly made, filled and sent away, all but two or three dozen, and the corps expects to get those completed and sent by June.
For anyone wishing pickup work these busy spring days, there is plenty of khaki yarn on hand for knitting army aviation helmets.
April 23, 1953
Central grade school, on which construction was started six years ago, will be finished about the middle of next month, Superintendent of Schools C. E. Henning said today.
“Contractors are now leveling the grounds surrounding the $357,569 addition and have only a few finishing jobs left on the structure itself,” the educator explained.
The two covered play sheds are to be black-topped within the next few davs. After that it is only a matter of finishing up odds and ends, doing last minute painting and the yearlong building of the 12-class-room addition will be complete.
April 25, 1963
Five contracts for phases of construction at Anacortes’ Shell Oil refinery have been let since announcement earlier this month of a multi-million dollar expansion program at the local plant site.
That was information yesterday from Shell spokesmen reporting on progress since it was revealed that work would begin on expansion of the refinery crude unit, installation of additional tankage and enlargement of both the butane isomerization and alkylation plants.
April 27, 1983
A long-anticipated X-ray machine is now in operation at Island Hospital.
Purchased last fall for $257,000, the new equipment replaces an aging radiology unit.
Wayne Derting, radiologist supervisor, said the new, larger X-ray equipment represents several improvements over earlier methods. Using less radiation, the equipment produces clearer, more specific X-rays for the patients and physicians, he said.
April 28, 1993
If you were able to shrug off the rain that fell, and it fell pretty hard sometimes, those who ﬁshed Fidalgo Island’s lakes on the opening day of lowland lake ﬁshing season had good luck.
Almost anyone ﬁshing from a boat was reaching his or her limit at Heart Lake Sunday, April 28, said wildlife biologist Mike Davidson with the state Department of Wildlife. And about 75 to 80 percent of those fishing from shore also were reaching limits, he said.
