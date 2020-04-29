April 29, 1920
Politicians should be aware of the overall germ. Overall wearing has become a fad and from some preachers in their pulpits to the policemen on Bellingham streets overalls wearers are numerous, and now the workingmen are aroused by the rising price of overalls, caused by the unprecedented demand for these garments by men who have never worn them before.
In the past politicians and office-seekers have been in the habit of putting on the denim coverings and go forth glad-handing the workingmen just at vote-harvesting time. But not in Anacortes this year if voters are to be garnered, for the workers are down on overall wearers unless accompanied by callouses and blisters and the office-seeker better come in a patched pair of trousers if he cannot afford a new pair of unquestionables — for he is a dead one if he comes wearing overalls.
May 1, 1930
Many automobile operators are experiencing difficulty in observing the restrictions provided for in the new city ordinance prohibiting parking of cars for more than two hours in the daytime and six hours at night on Commercial avenue, between Third and Tenth streets, and half a block on either side on the intersecting side streets. Many criticise the ordinance from various angles, and the police are having some difficulty enforcing its provisions without going to court.
May 2, 1940
Increased employment thruout Skagit county during the first three months of 1940 has lowered the number of persons and families that have been receiving general assistance according to Aileen Devanna, administrator of the Skagit county Welfare Department.
During the month of January 165 families or single persons were assisted. In February 157 and during the month of March 149. The average grant per month for a family persons was $5.26 against the state average of $6.77. The average for single persons was $7.36 against the state’s average of $10.27 per month.
April 28, 1960
The number of operating canneries here this summer may be fewer than at any time since 1944, it was learned after an interview of local fisheries spokesmen this week.
At least three plants — Sebastian-Stewart, Nakat Packing and American Pack — will be involved in joint operations with other Puget Sound canneries, it was learned.
None will process salmon here.
April 30, 1970
Wallie Funk will dedicate the old 1909 Carnegie Library to its new use as the Anacortes Museum of History and Art in a ceremony scheduled at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 3.
Funk, editor of the Whidbey News Times, is a native of Anacortes and was the first chairman of the History Board, appointed during the term of former Mayor Anthony Mustacich.
April 30, 1980
Work resumed Monday at the Publishers Forest Products mill in Anacortes, and a decision will be made today on how long it will operate before another shutdown.
“We’re going to run at least all this week, and we want to run two full weeks if possible,” said plant manager Stan Sandvik on Monday. “We’ll take another look at the business on Wednesday and decide.”
Even if more than two weeks of work should happen to be squeezed out of the mill’s current order file, said Sandvik, further shutdowns are almost a certainty.
