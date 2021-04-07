Looking Back – April 7, 2021

April 7, 1911
The formal opening of the Anacortes public library last Friday evening marked an epoch in the industrial as well as educational and social life of this very busy little city. The assembly rooms were so crowded that standing room was at a premium, representatives in all walks of life being in evidence.
April 7, 1921
Harry Johnson, an American hero and immortal, who gave his life in France to save civilization, was laid to rest in Grand View Sunday afternoon. … There were his father and mother, there were hundreds of young men and young women with whom he had grown to manhood, there were hundreds of older citizens who wished to join in paying a last tribute to his memory, there were scores of surviving comrades in the uniform they once wore, and there the majesty and power of America–America that forgets not the least of its martyrs–was shown in the detail from the regular army, and the visible tribute of that power to the memory of the dead; the parting volley over the ashes of the hero; the last post sounded by the bugler; the solemn “ashes to ashes, dust to dust” of the army chaplain.
April 9, 1931
Word of the safe arrival of the Celt, captained by Frank Kackley, and a crew of nine men, which left Anacortes Friday afternoon last, was received here this week. The boat and crew reached Ketchikan, Alaska, Tuesday evening at nine o’clock.
April 5, 1951
Bonneville engineers ran a final dress rehearsal Tuesday and Wednesday of this week for the dramatic laying of the San Juan cable to be enacted here the 16th and the 17th of this month.
…One of the most spectacular engineering projects of its kind in history, the San Juan Island submarine cable will start at a Bonneville Power Administration substation on Sunset Beach west of Decatur Island.
An overhead line will cross the island and a second span of submarine cable will go to the east shore of Lopez Island where delivery will be made to the Orcas Power and Light Company. About seven miles of submarine power cable will be required for the two underwater crossings, making it the longest power conductor of its type in the world.
April 6, 1961
Two miles up the Skagit River from Mount Vernon is a small parcel of land belonging to and very important to the City of Anacortes.
Here is located the city’s water filter plant and the two regular and one supplemental wells from which can come daily the 20 million gallons of water which is the average consumption for a summer day.
This filter plant is unique in that it is believed to be the largest of its type – a pressure sand filter plant – in the world.
April 8, 1971
What’s going to happen to the garbage in Anacortes after May 15, is still up in the air as a result of the action or the lack of action by the city council Tuesday evening.
Three bids for the collection of garbage in the city were opened Monday.
April 8, 1981
Anacortes was among several locations in western Washington where ferry passengers were stranded for 12 hours Monday by a wildcat strike of ferry workers.
The walkout, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., provoked a great deal of anger among commuters in the Seattle area. When the strike ended Monday evening, many of the commuters stormed onto the vessels without purchasing tickets.
The strike was organized as a protest against pending state legislation. which would classify state ferry workers under civil service. Ferry worker unions claim civil service would kill collective bargaining and erode their wages and benefits.
