Looking Back – Sept. 21, 2022
Buy Now

Sept. 21, 1972: TEMPERATURE RISING — Members of the ANaocrtes UGN Drive Committee were all on hand Monday afternoon as City Drive Chairman Paul Irwin painted in the first returns on the drive thermometer in front of the Chamber of Commerce office. On hand for the painting (from left to right), were Jack Chrysler, advanced gifts; Dr. G, M. Stevenson, professional division; Darlene Madenwald, publicity; Tom Thompson, employee I division; Dick Werttemberger, employee II division; and Charles Cary, county drive chairman.

 Anacortes American archives

Sept. 22, 1932

No more post graduate students will be accepted at the Anacortes High School after September 23, owing to the crowded classes and the fact that one school month has already passed, and it would not be fair to the students who have enrolled and have already had a month’s study.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.