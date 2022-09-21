...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
Sept. 21, 1972: TEMPERATURE RISING — Members of the ANaocrtes UGN Drive Committee were all on hand Monday afternoon as City Drive Chairman Paul Irwin painted in the first returns on the drive thermometer in front of the Chamber of Commerce office. On hand for the painting (from left to right), were Jack Chrysler, advanced gifts; Dr. G, M. Stevenson, professional division; Darlene Madenwald, publicity; Tom Thompson, employee I division; Dick Werttemberger, employee II division; and Charles Cary, county drive chairman.
No more post graduate students will be accepted at the Anacortes High School after September 23, owing to the crowded classes and the fact that one school month has already passed, and it would not be fair to the students who have enrolled and have already had a month’s study.
Pupils who have been studying their lessons, or who have previously enrolled for work this year will be admitted, or underclassmen who desire to enroll, will be admitted, but otherwise the entries will not be allowed.
Students who are transferring from other schools and who are moving to Anacortes will, of course, be accepted.
Sept. 24, 1942
Next Wednesday will be “Victory Day” in Anacortes when a unique street program is being planned to stimulate the sale of War Bonds and Stamps. The program is being sponsored by the Anacortes Elks lodge and will include an army band and a mobile Victory House of glass and chromium that is being operated by the Standard Oil company of California as a public service in cooperation with the United States treasury department.
Committees appointed this week by general chairman Ed A. Clausius are already actively engaged in arranging the program which will include an evening street parade, together with street stunts and a program of entertainment of five hours' length with prizes being awarded and three pennants being given to the three organizations having the highest bond and stamp sales.
Sept. 18, 1952
Opening of a new $50,000 mortuary and chapel in Anacortes next Monday was announced today by owner E.C. Engdahl.
Engdahl said a new chapel at the mortuary grounds would be open for services on Monday at the new building on Commercial avenue near 29th.
“Additional construction will continue to be made and we plan a formal “open house” as soon as that is completed,” Engdahl said. “Our new chapel is equipped to hold large services,” the mortician said, “and we plan to have the most beautiful grounds of any mortuary in the northwest.”
Sept. 21, 1972
“COME TO THE FAIR!” announced Jerry Koontz, Island Hospital administrator today as he invited all the community to help celebrate the 10th anniversary of the founding of Island Hospital on Thursday, October 5th, 1972, at a HEALTH FAIR to be held from 10:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M.
“We want to let everyone see what their hospital is all about,” he continued. “For one day only we will be opening up for viewing all the special rooms that are normally closed to the public, such as the surgery, the delivery room, the remodeled and expanded lab, and the emergency room.
Sept. 22, 1982
Puget Sound Power and Light Co. is asking for public comment on two test street lights in downtown Anacortes.
The lights were installed recently on the east side of Commercial Avenue between 6th and 7th streets.
Dennis Lensegrav, manager of the local Puget Sound Power office, said the street lights are the “conservation” type with 150-watt high-pressure sodium lamps installed internally.
