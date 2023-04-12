April 13, 1893
Miners from Ruby creek were in the city during the week for the purpose of disposing of gold dust, taken from the placers on that stream. The First National Bank made some purchases and is prepared to buy all that is offered.
April 9, 1903
If present indications are a forerunner of what is to follow throughout the season, the summer at Anacortes is to be a lively one especially in the fisheries business. All of the six salmon canneries at Anacortes, the fertilizer plant, and the independent trap owners seem to be making preparations on a large scale for the season’s business. Some of the canneries are either enlarging or are placing new machinery.
The greatest change is at the Alaska Packers’ cannery, of which G. E. Bower is manager. The rebuilding of this cannery was begun about a year ago, and it is to be ﬁnished this season. The buildings have acres of floorspace, and the best and most up-to-date machinery known to cannerymen. The building being done this year covers a 100x300 foot addition to the main cannery, a new boiler, retort and bath room.
April 10, 1913
The growing importance of Anacortes as a water shipping port is evidenced by the fact that the Pacific Coast Steamship company's steamer Congress, the largest of the fleet, will make regular stops at Anacortes for freight.
The big vessel is about twenty-five feet longer than either the President or the Governor and is soon to come around the Horn from the Atlantic coast where she was recently built. The Congress will be placed on the run from San Francisco to Puget Sound ports and in addition to Seattle will stop at Anacortes, Bellingham, Everett and either Victoria or Vancouver for freight.
April 12, 1923
Grading on the Burrows bay road commenced today, the stump pulling gang having gotten sufficiently ahead to permit this. Teams and the city's caterpillar tractor are being used for grading, and the work is being rushed. ...
When the grading is finished over the hill and down the Wood mill property arrangements will have to be made to care for traffic over the new road where it is being graded, for a detour is not possible at this point. Grading will be followed closely by a crew of men from the water department, which will lay the eight inch water main along the road to the Wood mill line.
April 15, 1943
Wanted! $700,000 from Anacortes as its share of the Second Victory Loan Drive of thirteen billion dollars, Uncle Sam has said that every person in the United States should contribute an average of one hundred dollars in order to raise the above amount, in order that our armed forces may have the finest equipment that we can possibly give them. It is estimated that there are well over 7,000 persons in our city, therefore the amount needed will be over $700,000.
April 9, 1953
Want to see a big dog? Sunnyhill Kennels on March’s Point is the place to look. Louie Corbin has the biggest St. Bernard he has ever raised. He can’t be placed in a kennel.
The dog stands 34 inches at the shoulders and is 6 feet from the tip of his nose to the tip of his tail. Around his chest he is 41 inches compared with 27 inches around the neck. Through the shoulders the measurement is 14 inches.
April 11, 1963
With eight major programs underway or starting, Anacortes’ two-man city engineering department is no place for slouches.
City Engineer W. F. Gallagher took time out recently for a press conference at which he explained his department’s functions, its links with other municipal agencies and operations and the eight programs in which it is directly involved.
... Leading Gallaghers list of major programs now faced by his department was the city’s water line modification project.
Principal tasks for the Engineering Department in such a project are directing and guiding contractors working on the jobs, inspecting actual work, interpreting drawings and specifications and sending to the state Health Department samples of water sent through lines after they have been cleaned.
April 12, 1973
Organization of Anacortes Citizens for World Trade was announced last week naming Jerry Mansfield as chairman.
The group made up of public officials, businessmen, housewives and laborers urged the defeat of Senate Bill 1033 proposed by Senator Robert Packwood (R-Ore.) which calls for a ban on log exports from federal lands beginning in January, 1974, and from state and private lands over the next four years.
“Nowhere has it been evidenced by the proponents of the log export ban that such action will cure high lumber prices,” Mansfield said. "Neither has it been shown that our timber resources are being harvested at a rate in excess of renewable capacity.
“We want to bring the facts to the public by ‘telling it like it is’. One fact is that Washington State would lose 8,000 jobs directly and another 8,000 jobs indirectly should log exports be curbed.”
April 13, 1983
A proposal to close Washington Park’s Loop Road during off-season mornings got a cool response Monday night.
Several residents said they see no reason to ban the few cars which travel the scenic road on those mornings. ...
Steve Colby, parks director, presented the proposal to limit traffic to walkers and bicyclists from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday during off-season months.
... Louise Miner said the park road must remain open for the benefit of persons who are unable to walk and still want to enjoy its natural beauty.
April 14, 1993
The dwindling number of logs at the Port of Anacortes’ two log yards tells the story pretty well: The Port no longer can count solely on log exports and petroleum coke shipments to keep it busy and in the black.
The Port now is taking a look at what products and resources might be coaxed to move across its piers either as exports or imports. A study is nearing completion that may help Port ofﬁcials diversify what comes and goes.
Port officials know now they can't depend on timber. Between 1986 and 1990, log exports of timber from private and public lands to Japan and other Asian countries kept the Port yards ﬁlled and busy.
