April 2, 1903
A party of Great Northern officials arrived in the city by special train today and remained several hours inspecting the company’s property here and looking over the city generally. ... The train was made up of four coaches and is in charge of two special engineers. The party arrived about 10 am. and departed at 1 pm.
What signiﬁcance this visit may have for Anacortes is not readily surmised, yet it is almost certain to result in favorable development. While it was claimed by Mr. Hill that they were only on a tour of inspection, it was evident that more than ordinary interest was manifested. What it means to Anacortes the AMERICAN will not venture to predict.
April 3, 1913
One of the largest lumber mills of the northwest will be constructed at Burrows bay, four miles west of Anacortes by Fred Wood, a prominent mill man of Bellingham who last Saturday purchased a tract of about 100 acres from the Havekost estate. The mill will be electrically driven, will be of modern equipment and will have a cutting capacity of more than 200,000 feet of lumber daily giving employment to nearly 350 men. With the tract purchased Saturday, Mr. Wood now owns about 240 acres on Burrows bay, part of which is waterfront holdings. The mill contemplated will cost about half a million dollars. In connection with the plant will be built stores and a small city will be established to house the families of the mill workmen. This city promises to become a thriving suburb of Anacortes.
April 5, 1923
Owing to the prevalence of burglary and banditry in the coast cities at this time and to the big influx of strangers into Anacortes, Chief of Police Sellenthin wishes to caution businessmen and others to be very careful, to take no chances, and not to keep large sums of money in their safes, and to give stickups no opportunity to repeat a recent successful holdup and a more recent burglary. Particular care should be used, he believes, in the carrying of money on the street between the banks and places of business, to obviate the danger of daylight holdups.
Chief Sellenthin says peddlers are frequently advance agents for burglars, and requests householders to notify the police whenever a peddler with whom they are not acquainted appears, as the police desire to look the peddlers over for a variety of reasons.
The police are using every care to keep bandits and burglars away from the city, and lodging houses and hotels are checked up every night. Within the last month eight lodgers have disappeared from the city as soon as they learned the police were checking them up, not waiting to use the rooms they had paid for.
April 8, 1943
Wash day in wartime may mean an introduction for some housewives to the washboard. The housewife who does not possess a washing machine certainly will not see any new ones being made, for the tons of critical materials formerly put into this equipment have been diverted to war production. However, repair parts for old machines are still being made.
But even the metal washboard is a past number. Only the smallest amount of steel may be used in washboards. There are now two types from which to choose. Boards with glass scrubbing surfaces in wooden frames provide one answer. The other is an all-wood washboard held together with wire. And don’t worry about splinters because this model is made of hard wood which should not wear down too soon.
And don’t be surprised if the old-fashioned iron which is heated on top of the stove reenters the picture. For one thing, the number of electric hand irons left on the market is getting smaller and smaller and none has.been made since last May. At the same time the War Production Board is allowing half the normal amount of pig and scrap iron to go into the production of flat irons. Long ago these were known as “sad” irons, not because of the work of pressing, but because of an old Anglo-Saxon word, “sad,” meaning heavy, which was used to describe the weight of the iron.
April 2, 1953
Employment claim loads dropped off rapidly during the Month of March, following the general tendency of the state for the period, Charles White of the Anacortes office of Employment Security department said today. White said that early spring weather had brought employment to local workers rapidly, and that Port activity had acted as a factor in the job returns.
“Actually, as far as statistics are concerned, the increase is not an abnormal one for this time of year, but the factors influencing the situation are somewhat different.”
The Port of Anacortes has scheduled ship arrivals throughout the months of March and April.
April 5, 1973
The Anacortes School District cleared a major hurdle for its 1973-74 budget Tuesday when the voters approved a $1,479, 387 special levy for maintenances and operation.
A total of 2,427 voters cast ballots in the levy election with 72.7 per cent favoring the measure. The unofficial returns reported Tuesday night that 1765 voters favored the measure while 662 cast negative ballots.
April 6, 1983
Needy Anacortes residents can look for more help from a countywide assistance program, because of action taken Monday night by the Anacortes City Council.
The council voted Monday night to make the city a paying supporter of the Skagit County Community Action Agency.
The agency, which provides financial assistance to low-income elderly and families, will receive $I,000 this year from the city. The amount will be matched by the county.
“It's a good program." said Mayor Jim Rice, a member of the SCCAA board. "lt’s a small price to pay to help the needy."
SCCAA receives federal funds to assist low income persons with winter heating bills, emergency medical and hospital bills. But because the federal government disallows some legitimate costs of the program, the agency must look to other sources, including the cities, for help, Rice said.
