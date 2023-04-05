April 2, 1903

A party of Great Northern officials arrived in the city by special train today and remained several hours inspecting the company’s property here and looking over the city generally. ... The train was made up of four coaches and is in charge of two special engineers. The party arrived about 10 am. and departed at 1 pm.


