Terry and Gay Brazas, son and daughter Mr. and Mrs. Ernie Brazas, Mount Vernon, ride non-bucking horses led by Susan and Linda Trafton, daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Ted Trafton, Anacortes, in centennial parade Saturday. The foursome were among numerous entrants in the Kiddies parade along Commercial avenue.
Aug. 17, 1893The next party of campers to leave this city will start for East Sound, Orcas Island, next Saturday, and will remain in camp about ten days. Among the party will be Mr. and Mrs. W. H. Burdon, Misses Allie, Ellie and Minnie Burdon and Messrs. Harry and Lance Burdon of Fidalgo, Mrs. Haley and two daughters of Seattle, Mr. and Mrs. W.B. Fraser, of this city, Miss Jennie Carlyle of Deception and Miss Swanberg of Port Blakely, Messrs. C. W. Stevenson, Grant Neal and Theodore Saxrud of Anacortes. Those who know Mr. Burdon’s motto of “work while you work,” etc., predict that he will be the gayest and youngest member of this party of pleasure seekers.
Aug. 14, 1913The Anacortes Water company has finally secured all the right-ot-way for the pipe line to Whistle lake, the last piece, a quarter of a mile in length, having been acquired Monday from Henry Benke and daughter. There has been a series of circumstances that have delayed the closing at this transaction. First, Mrs. Benke resided in Germany and the parties could not readily make an agreement in their correspondence. When it seemed likely that an agreement would be made, Mrs. Benke died. Then Mr. Benke was located at a mining camp in Nevada and was written to but the letter did not reach him. On Mr. Benke’s arrival here recently, negotiations were resumed but title could not he given until the arrival of the daughter from Germany. Meanwhile the matter was placed in the hands of Judge Joiner to institute condemnation proceedings. The papers were drawn and placed in the hands or the sheriff to serve when both Mr. Benke and his daughter arrived in Anacortes and the case was settled out of court. This places the water company in a position where it can extend its pipe line to the lake without further delay and al ready a force of men is busy clearing the newly acquired right-of-way preliminary to laying the pipe line.
