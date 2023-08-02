CROWD ENJOYED BARBERSHOP SINGING, SALMON AND FUN — A large crowd was at Sunset Beach last Sunday afternoon for the An-O-Chords’ annual salmon barbecue. A highlight of the afternoon, besides the salmon, was an appearance on stage by the OK-4 from Oklahoma City. During the afternoon the crowd also enjoyed singing by many novice quartets in the group’s annual contest.
The work of improving the roads of district 13 still goes merrily on and before the rainy season sets in the people will have the satisfaction of knowing that they can drive to town over good roads during the winter months. S. Schell will still further improve the lakeside road, between Lakes Heart and Campbell, while W. H. Burdon will probably devote the balance of the road making season to putting the ﬁnishing touches to the roads about the head of the bay and on the peninsula comprising the eastern part of the island. Mr. Burdon was in the city Tuesday and in speaking of road matters said he did not think the law gave road supervisors enough authority. “He should be allowed to make such slight changes in the courses of roads, and to new roads through the timber this especially applies, as his judgment dictates. The road to Heart lake is an example. The viewers laid it out through the timber and over uneven ground, and the work in the past was done on that course, so when I came to do this season’s work I was compelled to follow the old line, or if a change was made it had to be done according to law, and this would have necessitated several weeks’ delay as well as the abandonment and loss to the district of the work already done.”
