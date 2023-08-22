Aug. 22, 1973 — The old gym on the Anacortes High School campus is no more as the walls of the old building came tumbling down last Thursday and Friday. Caught by the American camera was the caving in of the building’s north wall and part of the front late Friday afternoon.
Aug. 24, 1893A party of bloods of North Anacortes, composed of ﬁve men and three hounds, sailed over to Waldron island last week by invitation of Sheriff Thomas of San Juan county, who with his two brothers are smoking and packing herring for shipment east, the catch with nets averaging thirty barrels daily. The Anacortes boys left their yacht on Waldron and with their hounds left in small boats for the British side, all well armed with rifles, with the intention of ﬁshing, as they told us. They returned next day, however, with four deer which were discovered chasing their dogs into the water, and to save the dogs they were obliged to kill the deer. The gentlemen who composed the party were Henry Edens, Thomas March, Tubbs Blackington, Sailors Mangan and Wooten; but as we promised silence, will say nothing of their trip.
Aug. 23, 1923Councilman-at-Large Archie C. Germain presented his resignation to the city council Tuesday night and it was accepted by vote of that body. Mr, Germain, in his letter to the council, said that his private business did not permit him to give the time and attention to the city’s business which it was entitled to, and so he resigned to permit the council to select someone who could give the time to the city’’s affairs that they require, The council stood the matter of a successor over for two weeks.
