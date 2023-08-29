Aug. 29, 1963: A group of Anacortes students try out a new school bus for size and comfort prior to the resumption of classes here September 3. Left to right, they are Linda Pettersen, Martine Baes, foreign exchange student from Belgium, Jennifer McCallum, John McKinney Jeff Larson, Jean Francisco and Sharon Johnson. Bus schedules are available at the office of Superintendent Jack Frisk for those not familiar with routing and times.
Aug. 31, 1893Last Saturday morning Sheriff O’Loughlin and Deputy Costello, accompanied by a Cincinnati detective, left Mount Vernon for the Davis farm, on the Skagit river near the Great Northern drawbridge, for the purpose of arresting a man giving the name of J. L. Lesby, who was wanted on the charge of committing two murders, one in Florida, and one in Alabama. Lesby has lived in a “shack” in the neighborhood for about two months, making a living by fishing, but a few days before his arrest was employed by C.R Donnell, late of this city but now lessee of the Davis farm, to pick fruit and was on a ladder picking fruit at the time of his arrest.
The first murder with which Lesby, or Espey, is charged was committed about four years ago at Pensacola, Florida, and the victim was R. Eli, jr., the correct name of the murderer being Seabourne J. Espey. After this crime the murderer fled to Texas, but returned again and committed a second crime by killing a young man named Bowden, at Gordon, Alabama, after which the murderer again made his escape.
