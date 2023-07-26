UNDER THE LIGHTS — The John Storvik Municipal Playground was the site of the first Tri-County Junior League All-Star game to be played under the lights, last Friday evening. The new playground proved to be a beautiful site for the contest except for the fact that the Anacortes Stars lost to the visiting Burlington Stars. The game drew a large turnout of fans. This Saturday, the playground will be the site of the Tri-County playoffs which are scheduled to get underway at 1 p.m. Teams joining Anacortes and Burlington in this Saturday's contest are Oak Harbor and Sedro-Woolley.
Sunny skies encouraged a big turnout of people to the annual "Shipwreck Day Flea Market" in downtown Anacortes Saturday. The event, sponsored by the Anacortes Business Community merchants group, packed out three blocks on Commercial Avenue with scores of booths manned by both downtown merchants and local residents.
Last week the shores of Fidalgo Bay presented a busy appearance, as all the mills on the water front were running, including the Skagit mill, the box factory, Nelson’s shingle mill, the hoop factory and the Cooperative shingle mill. Nelson’s shingle mill started running Monday morning on full time, and already the mill has made some big cuts and is doing good work. The machinery runs smoothly and is cutting about 125,000 shingles, or a car load a day. By the end of this week the dry kiln, the capacity of which is eight car loads, will be quite full and the shipments of cars to eastern markets will then commence. The Seattle & Northern spur, however, has not been completed to the mill yet, but as Superintendent Phelps has promised to pack the shingles out on his back if the side track is not completed in time, Mr. Nelson is rather enjoying the prospect of seeing eight carloads shipped in that way. The mill is at present employing about twenty men, and its product is as near its perfect shingle as the most improved machinery and careful work will make.
