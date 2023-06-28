June 29, 1893

The largest train of logs that was ever hauled in Skagit county was brought into Anacortes last Saturday, and consisted of twenty-ﬁve cars that scaled over 180,000 feet. Over 400 cars of logs have been received here this month, nearly twenty cars arriving every day. Of shingles seventy-eight cars have been forwarded by the Seattle & Northern during the month and orders are in for fifty empties, which are being supplied at the rate of ten a day. The returns show a gratifying improvement in the shingle trade and the prospect for July in that business is very promising.


