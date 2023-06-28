ANACORTES' NATIONAL CHAMPION—Back to the friendly surroundings of the Similk Beach course, Claudia Lindor, winner of the Women's Inter-collegiate Golf tournament last week at University Park, Pa., smiles despite rain which slowed down a practice round earlier this week. Three more tournaments are ahead of her this summer all of them in the state of Washington. Right now, however, she's polishing up on her game in the hopes of adding more titles to her growing collection.
Anacortes now has a new scenic vista point — the top the “W.T. Preston.” This view to the north was taken from the top of the historic sternwheeler’s bridge just hours after the vessel was moved last Wednesday to its permanent home next to “The Depot” (at right). The vessel, which will become a major local tourist attraction, was towed slowly up R Avenue by Shaughnessy and Co. crews during a three-hour “media event.”
The largest train of logs that was ever hauled in Skagit county was brought into Anacortes last Saturday, and consisted of twenty-ﬁve cars that scaled over 180,000 feet. Over 400 cars of logs have been received here this month, nearly twenty cars arriving every day. Of shingles seventy-eight cars have been forwarded by the Seattle & Northern during the month and orders are in for fifty empties, which are being supplied at the rate of ten a day. The returns show a gratifying improvement in the shingle trade and the prospect for July in that business is very promising.
