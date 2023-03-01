Looking Back: March 1, 1973

REVIEWS MEDICAL-DENTAL CENTER PLANS – Everett architect Robert Champion during Monday’s Chamber of Commerce meeting reviewed the proposed plans for the medical-dental center to be built adjacent to Island Hospital by a group of local doctors. The project will join the hospital with a mall and contain office space for the doctors. it is designed to help the hospital with its growing space problems. 

March 2, 1893

Arrangements are now complete and the papers signed that will add one more to Anacortes growing industries, and that is a shingle mill, work upon which will be started this week or as soon as the Skagit mill can supply the lumber. The promoter of the enterprise is Mr. Noah Nelson, who has had the project under consideration for some time and, with his son Columbus has ﬁnally decided to engage in the shingle business.


