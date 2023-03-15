March 16, 1983

The "W.T. Preston" sits at Lake Union, awaiting official word on its new home.

March 12, 1903

On Sunday, March 1, fire completely wiped out the Cypress Island company's plant at Eagle Harbor, Cypress island. The origin of the fire is unknown and every vestige of the buildings and stock was consumed.  ... 


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.