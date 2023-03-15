March 12, 1903
On Sunday, March 1, fire completely wiped out the Cypress Island company's plant at Eagle Harbor, Cypress island. The origin of the fire is unknown and every vestige of the buildings and stock was consumed. ...
Mr. Frank Quinby, who is a stockholder in the company, stated that the plant would in all probability be rebuilt. The products from this plant have found ready for market and it would be a pity if the industry was not continued.
March 13, 1913
Just as the drill had entered a deposit of oil shale at a depth of about 400 feet Thursday, a section of the piping broke away by the action of quicksand at the Bayview well and all attempts to repair the damage failed.
Operator Pat Gibbons, who is conducting the work with the aid of the Great Northern railway, decided at once upon a change in plan of attack upon the strata and this week constructed a standard derrick to replace the antiquated one in use and started drilling another bore.
Instead of the 8-inch pipe used as casing in the old well, the new bore will be sunk with standard 12 1/2-inch pipe, such as is used in California oil fields.
March 15, 1923
The construction of the E.K. Wood Lumber company’s mill at Burrows bay will be recorded and chronicled in pictures — filmed for movie fans all over the United States. Every week films will be taken from different viewpoints and construction will be shown step by step, the first picture being before any work had been done on the site, the one taken this week showing the dam across the lagoon, the work of erecting the hotel addition and the pile driving outfit at work driving piles for the dock.
March 18, 1943
The Red Cross Production Corps Open House was well attended last week when, on Thursday and Saturday afternoons, many people went in to be shown about the large room, to see at first hand the sewing, cutting, button-hole making, and the Emergency cupboard.
March 12, 1953
Heavy equipment was turned loose on War Memorial field this week and a long-range program to make the 24-year-old lot one of the finest athletic areas in the Northwest has begun.
Tons of dirt are being moved to enlarge the field both to the north and east, thus making way for a quarter-mile track and baseball diamond. When completed the enclosure will be equipped with new fence, grandstands, turf and additional lights for night events, Superintendent Clarence Henning has announced.
“It won't all be done at once because we're faced with too big a job for the amount of money that's at our disposal,” Henning said.
March 13, 1963
Nearly 1,800 Anacortesans trooped to the polls yesterday to approve, by a four-to-one majority, school bond and levy issues totaling $390,500 and to elect a full slate of school directors.
March 15, 1973
“When you see something to be done —do it!” urged Dan Wollam at Monday’s meeting of the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce. Wollam, director of the Skagit County Development Association said he felt this was the gist of the Urban Land Institute’s blue ribbon panel study.
The panel, here for intensive study of the county’s potential development last November, said there was a history of lack of follow-through development schemes. Wollam said he agreed that no more studies were needed — just action.
In summarizing the report now in just galley proof, Wollam said the panel listed four goals for the county: To create employment; protect natural beauty and the environment — in particular, Padilla Bay, Flood Plain, Upper Skagit River and timbered areas; avoid becoming a “bedroom community’’ for Seattle, Everett and Bellingham and avoid decentralization of towns and cities.
March 16, 1983
Who will get the W.T. Preston? State officials aren't saying, but several are speculating that the City of Anacortes has the inside track.
“I can say Anacortes is in very serious contention,” said Hal Lloyd, purchasing director for the state General Administration office.
Announcement of the recipient of the historic U.S. Army Corps of Engineers sternwheel ship will be made this week or early next week, Lloyd said. His agency has primary decision-making responsibility over federal surplus property.
March 17, 1993
If the Port of Anacortes ever does decide to lengthen the runway at its airport in the city’s west end, it seems clear now that the extension won’t go south and likely will not go more than 500 feet.
A proposed 750-foot extension to the south, discussed as part of an improvement program at the 20-year-old airport, was the center of a quasi-debate involving a citizen's group that opposed the extension and Port staff and commissioners who said they had only been examining the possibility.
