March 19, 1903
Through the efforts of the Anacortes Commercial Club, another shingle mill has been secured for Anacortes. The site selected for the mill is just north of the Kavanaugh mill and the deal was concluded Saturday with E.L. Burque of Ballard, which stipulates that the Commercial Club raise $250 toward the purchase of the site, the balance, $500, to be paid by Mr. Burque.
Mr. Burque has had his eye on this city for some time but owing to illness was deterred from taking the proposition earlier. He left immediately after making ﬁnal arrangements for Seattle to buy all the necessary machinery.
The construction will begin at once and before many weeks another mill will be cutting at the rate of 125,000 shingles a day.
March 22, 1923
Not until Sunday evening did the Argonaut line freighter Sagadahoc get away from Anacortes for Seattle for discharge and dry dock for repairs after crashing on Bell Rock on March 9. She was pulled off and docked here at the Commercial avenue wharf the following Tuesday night, and the salvors expected to get her away within a day to Seattle, but difficulty was experienced in patching up the holes in her bottom and she was delayed from day to day. Saturday morning an attempt was made to leave for Seattle but the pumps, big wrecking pumps and ship’s pumps were not able to hold the water down and the ship passed out beyond Cap Sante into shallower water where the tide did not race so strong, for the divers to continue work on her. They completed their work and the vessel left under her own power but convoyed by a couple of tugs.
March 25, 1943
Governor Arthur B. Langlie and other high-ranking civilian and military officials will be in Anacortes this Saturday, March 27, to dedicate the American Legion’s Memorial Plaque honoring those sons of Anacortes who are giving their time to the armed services of our country in these days of storm and strife.
The dedication will take place at 3:30 o'clock in front of the Post Office and Federal Building where the huge board will be placed, listing the names of the men serving in each of the four branches of the service—the army, the navy, the marine corps and the coast guard. The military band from Paine Field will be in attendance to furnish the music for the occasion, and a contingent of the Home Guard from Mount Vernon will also be present, it was announced this week. The board will lend an attractive and appropriate setting for the long list of names to be placed thereon, with over 550 names already on the list and rapidly growing larger day by day.
March 19, 1953
A survey of opinions on the sewer plan, made today by the American, showed all interviewees in complete accord with City Council’s action Tuesday night to table the project pending further investigation into means of cutting the cost.
While all agreed that the City of Anacortes vitally needed extension of its sewer system, the majority held the proposed plan to be too expensive and extensive to comfortably fit the collective pocket.
“I can see no reason for financing a treatment plant when we have no assurance we are going to need one,” Bennie Morin, chairman of the Anacortes School Board, said.
March 21, 1963
A 500-car drive-in theater, now under construction on the outskirts of Anacortes, is scheduled for opening late this spring, owner James R. Bonholzer announced this week.
A facilities building, of log construction and containing approximately 2,500 square feet of floor space, is now being built at the five-acre theater site located just west of Memorial Highway at Summit Park.
An old-timer in the theater business, Bonholzer said he now manages 14 drive-ins as state general manager for United Drive-In Theaters.
***
One major piece of wreckage has been discovered in the six-day search for the jet plane that crashed last Thursday off Anacortes.
Naval divers located the vertical stabilizer of the missing A3B twin-jet bomber close to the spot where eyewitnesses said it plunged into Guemes Channel near Ship Harbor last Thursday noon. It was found 400 yards northeast of the ferry dock in approximately 70 feet of water, according to Lt. W.R. Cantrell, diving officer. Poor visibility, about 5 feet at that depth and high winds have hampered the search, the officer added.
He said the pattern in which wreckage is scattered has not yet been established. Naval officers are optimistic about chances of locating bodies of the two fliers who were aboard the jet and enough of the wreckage to determine cause of the crash.
March 22, 1973
Modification of docking facilities at the ferry terminal near Anacortes will be necessary if a new superferry being built by the state now is to operate from Ships Harbor this summer.
Anacortes Port Manager Robert Keller said permission from the Seattle District, Army Corps of Engineers must be gained before the necessary changes can be made.
The Port of Anacortes has applied to the Army Corps of Engineers for some $30,000 worth of construction to include relocation of an existing concrete pontoon used for docking and addition of two more floating pontoons, Keller said. The changes would allow the Anacortes ferry terminal to accommodate the superferry “Walla Walla’ which is expected to go into operation at the ferry terminal after May 15.
March 24, 1993
A controversial land-use change on Guemes Island that was approved last month by county commissioners must be remanded to planning commissioners for a rehearing because county staff failed to tape the proceedings.
Win Anderson’s mini-store proposal on three acres on Guemes Island had been approved Feb. 1 for a comprehensive plan amendment. Anderson wants to change his rural parcel on Guemes lsland Road and South Shore Drive to commercial zoning.
The issue has split island residents. who differ on how the mini-store, small cafe and gas pump will impact the island. Some say it will serve as a hub for the community and provide needed supplies. Others say the zone change will open the door to commercial interests, forever changing the island’s rural character.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.