March 22, 1973

SOARING HIGH – Jeff Dillon, a senior at Anacortes High School, has found out that man can fly without an airplane. Jeff and Terry Northcutt as a project built a man carrying kite and last week gave it a real test by flying off Cap Sante. The test run worked to perfection as Dillon hit the beach after leaving the top of the hill. 

March 19, 1903

Through the efforts of the Anacortes Commercial Club, another shingle mill has been secured for Anacortes. The site selected for the mill is just north of the Kavanaugh mill and the deal was concluded Saturday with E.L. Burque of Ballard, which stipulates that the Commercial Club raise $250 toward the purchase of the site, the balance, $500, to be paid by Mr. Burque.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.