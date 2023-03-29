March 30, 1893

Professor F. J. Barnard, superintendent of the Seattle public schools, was in the city Tuesday and spent most of the day inspecting the schools of Anacortes. Professor Barnard has been superintendent of the Seattle schools for three years, and before coming to the sound was principal of the schools of Middletown, Ohio, for thirteen years. The professor's reputation as an educator not only in Seattle, whose schools under his administration have become of par excellence, but all over the state, is well known, and therefore the opinion of one so well qualified to judge is well worth putting on record.


