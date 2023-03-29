March 30, 1893
Professor F. J. Barnard, superintendent of the Seattle public schools, was in the city Tuesday and spent most of the day inspecting the schools of Anacortes. Professor Barnard has been superintendent of the Seattle schools for three years, and before coming to the sound was principal of the schools of Middletown, Ohio, for thirteen years. The professor's reputation as an educator not only in Seattle, whose schools under his administration have become of par excellence, but all over the state, is well known, and therefore the opinion of one so well qualified to judge is well worth putting on record.
While conversing on the subject of educational matters generally, Mr. Barnard said that while he had often heard of this city, this was his first visit to Anacortes, and almost the first thing to attract his attention was the splendid school building. ... The professor was particularly impressed with the discipline maintained in the schools which, as he characterized it, was “simply superb."
March 26, 1903
The Skagit Manufacturing Company‘s shingle mill was completely destroyed by ﬁre early Tuesday. By dint of the quickest and hardest efforts of the ﬁre department, the dry-kiln, the ofﬁce and the oil house were saved. There were four barrels of oil in the latter building and if this had been reached by the ﬂames, the entire plant would surely have gone.
The night-watchman had just ﬁred up in order to have the mill ready for the day’s work, this was at about 4:45 am., when he discovered ﬁre on the roof, in the northeast portion of the mill. It appears that the accumulation of dust here had been ignited by a falling spark.
March 27, 1913
Railroad terminals with a townsite thriving with factories and industries are to be located on March's point, one and one-half miles from Anacortes; a railway line is to be constructed from March's point through La Conner flats to La Conner and Mount Vernon connecting with two transcontinental lines; the new townsite is to be known as East Anacortes and will be a component part of this city; wharves are to be built into deep water from March's point; available land will be secured for colonization purposes in connection with the project and a million dollar corporation to be formed next Monday to carry out the big development program. Such, in brief, is the plan of the Northwest Development Company, a holding corporation, which activities in securing property on March's point has been the cause for considerable conjecture in Anacortes for the past three months.
The railway to be constructed will have terminal facilities extensive and big enough to allow any other railway company to use it, and according to the statement of officers of the company, the project is one that will mean much to Anacortes and all of Skagit county.
March 29, 1923
Fifty men are busy at Burrows Bay on various phases of work preparatory to the erection of the Wood mill, and every day this number is being increased so that it will be doubled within a week or ten days. The hotel has been opened and is prepared to feed and number, and bunkhouses and sleeping accommodations are being arranged by rebuilding several old structures, water is being brought down from the old well and spring, and the men are well looked after. Actual building of the mill has commenced, for excavation is now going on for the concrete piers that will bear the mill superstructure and cement pouring will commence before the end of this week. Two pile driving outfits are at work, and within a few days they will be shifted to a point directly in front of the millsite where timber will be landed and carpenters will begin framing timbers for the big structure.
April 1, 1943
In spite of inclement weather and cloudy skies a large crowd of interested citizens attended the dedication of the Honor Roll of Anacortes men who have gone into the armed forces of the United States. However, the rain held off until after Governor Langlie had made his speech, and the program was practically over.
The ceremony was held in front of the Post Office, where the Honor Roll has been set up.
March 26, 1953
A major piece of legislation affecting the control of the offshore salmon fishery by the state became effective when the governor signed Senate Bill 231 last week, the State Department of Fisheries said today.
The bill reinstates season limits and size regulations which had been challenged in court action by commercial trollers. The bill reinstates March 15 through October 31 as the legal season for boating of Chinooks, and June 15 through October 31 as the legal season on silvers. The regulations are those recommended by the tri-state Pacific Marine Fisheries Commission, the state department said.
March 28, 1963
Don Dixon's sixth grade class boarded a charter bus this morning for a ringside seat in the political arena at Olympia thanks to Dan Wollam, an imaginative, persistent 11-year-old who takes his school work seriously. Wollam, Dixon and 31 classmates piled aboard the bus on one of the most stimulating trips of their school careers because the young Anacortesan was bound to give them a lesson in politics they would never forget. It appears he has met with success. It started some weeks ago with a study of national and state government. “When we got to the state phase there was an article debating the question: Are State Governments Out of Date, Yes or No," Dixon said.
Dan, Margaret Barcott and Steve Demopolis were on the side that state-level government is not outdated and to prove it, Dan decided to bring a speaker of stature to his class who would clinch the point for one and all. Where to turn for help? Why, to the head man Governor Albert Rosellini — of course.
To someone less resourceful it would seem easier said than done. But Dan, a “doer”, was unawed when he went to the telephone last week and placed a call, person to person, to the governor, state capitol building, Olympia. Governor Rosellini was on a speaking engagement in southwest Washington, young (Dan) Wollam was told by a voice at the other end of the line.
Not discouraged he hung up and dialed the executive mansion. There he gained the sympathetic (and perhaps somewhat unbelieving ear) of Mrs. Rosellini, first lady of the state, and a veteran in politics of all types. But even to her, a “pro,” it must have been a new one. A sixth grader from Anacortes calling to invite her husband to defend state government before his 32-student class. Intrigued she referred Wollam back to the governor’s secretary for consultation on scheduling.
Dan's parents, who are familiar with his quiet determination and ability, were confessed but lenient skeptics on this one. ... They were wrong.
March 29, 1973
At least 2,210 votes will be needed to validate the Anacortes School District’s $1,479,387 special levy election for maintenance and operation to be decided at the polls April 3 by the District voters.
The major share of the 13.4 mill special levy will be used to maintain the present educational program and to cover the rising costs of inflation in district expenses.
This year’s levy has been increased over last year's special levy, but that increase is earmarked for improvements and repairs in the district’s present facilities.
... Anacortes Superintendent Walter Brodniak advised that the district faces the loss of $250,000 in state and federal revenues compounding the district’s financial problems, which includes the loss of two bond issues in recent months that would have built a new high school and remodeled the present junior high building.
March 30, 1983
The Washington State Senate has unanimously passed a resolution honoring the 14 fishermen from Anacortes lost in Alaskan waters last month.
The resolution was introduced by State Sen. Lowell Peterson (D-40th District). It honors the men lost at sea on the vessels "Americus” and ‘‘Altair.”
“This double tragedy has wounded the community of Anacortes and will never be forgotten by family and friends,” said Peterson.
March 31, 1993
Even for a minor victory, there was little cheering from either side.
Opponents of a runway extension at the Anacortes Airport are cautious about a recent decision by Port staff and commissioners to eliminate a southern extension of 750 feet as an option at the airport. And supporters of the airport say they want to see the Port pursue an extension to the north of at least 500 feet.
Port Commissioners voted March 25 to accept the recommendation of Executive Director Brian Shortt to reject the proposal for a southern extension of 750 feet, among other recommendations. The proposal, part of an early draft of the Port's update of the airport's master plan, drew fire from neighbors in the Skyline and Clearidge areas, which border the 20-year-old airport.
