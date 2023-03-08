March 9, 1893
Templar and Gerrish Start Work on a Large Shingle Factory. The Templar and Gerrish shingle mill has been talked of on the street for some time, but the promoters have been quietly working on the project; until now all arrangements are complete and work has already started on what will be the largest establishment on the island. The promoters of the enterprise are Templar Bros. and Gerrish, all of whom are well known in the city, and they have formed themselves into an incorporated company with a capital stock of $40,000, under the title of the King City Shingle and Manufacturing company, with E. M. Templar president, C. A. Templar vice president and treasurer and E. L. Gerrish secretary.
The mill will be situated on a site given by Judge White at the foot of Thirtieth street, a little north of White's wharf, with water frontage on Fidalgo bay. Its capacity will be 250,000 shingles a day, which will be turned out by one ten block and one double block machine, with all the other machines and appliances usually found in a first class mill of large size. Motive power will be supplied by a 100-horse power engine and 150-horse power boiler, and when running the concern will give employment to at least forty hands.
March 5, 1903
Now that the light-house and fog signal for Burrows island are a certainty, it may interest the readers of the American to learn how the thing was done, and to know what part was taken by the citizens of Anacortes in securing favorable action by Congress. The ﬁrst step was a petition, and the next was the report of the harbor and light house committee; next was the action of the senate, where the bill was introduced by Senator Foster. Then the bill went to the house, where it was given the attention of Congressman Cushman in the following manner:
Mr. Cushman—l move to suspend the rules and pass the bill (H. R. 75) to establish a light-house and fog signal at Burrows island, Rosario Strait, State of Washington.
The bill was read, as follows:
Be it enacted, etc., That a lighthouse and fog signal be established and constructed at the southwest point of Burrows Island, Rosario Strait, Puget Sound, State of Washington, at a cost not to exceed $15,000.
March 6, 1913
Without ostentation the Great Northern inaugurated its motor car service Friday between Anacortes and Burlington with the handsome new gasoline electric car which arrived the day before. The car has operated without a hitch ever since and is maintaining the regular passenger schedule. For the time being, the car will not be allowed to make the trip in less than forty-five minutes. After the new rails are placed, this time will be reduced considerably and more trips added.
Shortly after the arrival of the new motor car, fourteen carloads of section hands arrived in Anacortes and started to work the first of the week laying new rails from Anacortes to Burlington. The work started on the Anacortes end of the line and the crew will soon start from the Burlington end.
The new gasoline electric car has been the cause of increased travel over the Anacortes-Burlington line.
The car is handsomely furnished, runs smoothly with practically no noise and stops and starts as easily as a street car.
March 8, 1923
With the trestle complete and ready for the steel, with the steel laid to the trestle this week and a ballasting gang at work ballasting track, and pile driving crew with two drivers engaged in driving boom piles and foundation piles for the necessary buildings and dumping engines at the end of the trestle, the work of changing their log dump from Riverside to Similk bay has been almost completed by the English and Dempsey logging companies, and very early in April the logging trains, two or three per day, will be rolling into the new terminal.
March 11, 1943
Fuel oil rationing has left many Anacortes citizens in a daze, and wondering how they are going to manage on the little oil allowed them. One man was allowed 500 gallons, and he is wondering how he is going to use all that oil, when he didn’t even ask for it. Others allowed only about 50 gallons wonder how they can get along, especially when they have already used that much this year.
With oil and wood being rationed, and wool being taken from garments meant to keep you warm, people are beginning to ask themselves where they are going to get the necessary fuel and clothing to keep themselves and their families warm this next winter.
March 5, 1953
A split rate will be charged on a monthly revenue basis to pay for bonds covering the city's new sewer project, it was explained last night. Anacortesans heard Sherman Ellsworth and Russell Lomax of the Seattle financing firm of Harper and Sons, explain the system at a meeting with Sisler and Gilkey, engineers, and members of the city council, last night. The financial experts estimated a monthly charge of $3 for the new service in areas without present sewers, and $2.10 for areas where sewers exist which will be connected to a new trunk line.
March 6, 1963
Anacortesans are reading more, and learning to enjoy books at a younger age than they did a few years ago, Mrs. A, J. Brinkley, city librarian, observes.
As head librarian at the city's Carnegie Library, Mrs. Brinkley keeps careful watch on the trends and tastes of the reading public. She cited an encouraging increase both in the general usage of the library and in students use of its excellent and expanding reference section.
The library, which first opened on Chirstmas Day, 1910 with 1,000 books on its shelves, now numbers 20,560 volumes.
March 8, 1973
Anacortes Mayor Jim Rice before Tuesday night's City Council meeting was presented two petitions concerning the bicycle path being built along 12th Street from Commercial Avenue to the Ships Harbor Ferry Terminal.
One petition containing 49 signatures stated the concern of citizens and requested the path be changed from its present location using sidewalks along 12th Street.
The other petition signed by 170 teenagers and adults from within the community was in favor of the path at its present location.
March 9, 1983
A second round of testimony into the unexplained loss of two Anacortes fishing vessels began yesterday in Dutch Harbor, Alaska.
The inquiries in Alaska follow three days of testimony and evidence heard in Seattle last week.
The formal investigation will try to find the cause of the Feb. 14 capsizing of the 125-foot Americus and the simultaneous disappearance of its sister ship, the Alair. Fourteen Anacortes men were lost with the vessels.
March 10, 1993
Anacortes senior citizens are ecstatic about winning a $500,000 grant to build their new $1.2 million facility adjacent to the Fidalgo Pool building but admit they need to raise at least $400,000 more before the center becomes a reality by late 1995.
“Oh boy, it‘s what we have been looking forward to for a year. We are on our way now," Ash Townsend, senior advisory board president, said Monday. “It’s a beautiful thing that we have the grant and can proceed.”
Townsend said the seniors already have formed publicity and fund-raising committees for the next phase. The senior group has raised $300,000 on its own, but will need $400,000 more to complete the building as planned. The project, to be called Fidalgo Center, will be a shared facility between seniors and the Anacortes Headstart program. The city of Anacortes actually will own the building.
