March 9, 1893

Templar and Gerrish Start Work on a Large Shingle Factory. The Templar and Gerrish shingle mill has been talked of on the street for some time, but the promoters have been quietly working on the project; until now all arrangements are complete and work has already started on what will be the largest establishment on the island. The promoters of the enterprise are Templar Bros. and Gerrish, all of whom are well known in the city, and they have formed themselves into an incorporated company with a capital stock of $40,000, under the title of the King City Shingle and Manufacturing company, with E. M. Templar president, C. A. Templar vice president and treasurer and E. L. Gerrish secretary.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.